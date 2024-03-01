State moves to dismiss all charges against 4 Iowa State student-athletes accused of sports wagering
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade involving Carolina. Anaheim received Toronto's third-round pick in 2025 in the deal announced Thursday night, while Carolina gets Toronto's sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The Ducks will pay 50% of Lyubushkin's remaining salary this season, while the Hurricanes will pay an additional percentage.
Meghan Markle was pictured enjoying a lavish ski trip with her friends and children, Archie and Lilibet in new photos. See images.
The wide receiver says the pop star is "so cool"
The Masters champ amassed $48 million playing in the plain old PGA.
Braden Fiske of Florida State wowed with his speed and got the Chiefs’ star quarterback to joke about it.
On Wednesday, Horner was cleared to continue as Red Bull team principal following an internal probe.
The sex trafficking lawsuit against the co-found of WWE has rocked the company. Here are the latest details on Vince McMahon.
The seven-time world champion led a surprise Mercedes one-two under the lights of the Sakhir Circuit on the opening day.
A fade can take many forms — a player you're completely out on for the fantasy season, or maybe you're just out on their ADP. Scott Pianowski reveals his fades for 2024.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Canadian sprinter Christopher Morales Williams is the all-time fastest runner in the indoor men's 400 metres — but not an official world record-holder in the distance — due to a technicality beyond his control. The 19-year-old University of Georgia sophomore ran a time of 44.49 seconds at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday to win the NCAA Southeastern Conference (SEC) indoor championships. However, the performance can't be submitted to World Athletics for world-record
Daniel Cormier had a feeling Nate Diaz would get mad at him for being critical of this stage of his career – and he was right.
TORONTO — Mitch Marner made one of his signature moves to give the Maple Leafs an early lead. With his team down another defenceman, its most versatile player also stepped in on the back end. Marner provided a highlight-reel assist to set up Matthew Knies before assuming a blue-line role after Mark Giordano suffered a head injury as Toronto topped Arizona 4-2 on Thursday to hand the Coyotes their 14th straight loss. "We needed him," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Marner. "Good that Mitch
NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe US$25,000 for "unprofessional conduct directed at the officials." Keefe was given a game misconduct and ejected by officials with 2:14 left to play in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 loss to the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Keefe declined to explain what led to his dismissal when talking to reporters after the game. Asked where the exchange ranked in terms of what he's said to officials in the past, he replied: "Not goin
After winning her battle for Canadian citizenship earlier this year, teenage surfer Erin Brooks won't be wearing the Maple Leaf at the Paris Olympics. Brooks has been eliminated at the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games, the final Olympic qualifier that wraps up Sunday in Puerto Rico. Brooks, one of six Canadians competing, was knocked out of Round 2 by France's Vahiné Fierro and then eliminated in Thursday's repechage round. Canadians Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, who is provisionally qualified for the Olympic
The 4-year-old was hit by a car driven by a valet at the Opal Sands Resort in Florida on Sunday
With the NFL combine underway, here's USA Today's latest NFL mock drafts. Quarterbacks dominate the first round, with four taken in the top 12 picks.
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Anthony Mantha has been traded before, just not like this. Three years ago, he joined the Washington Capitals from the Detroit Red Wings in a surprise deal completed minutes before the deadline. He was in the first season of a new contract and didn't yet have a daughter. No one will be stunned if Mantha is moved this time, and he's one of several Washington players in that category ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline. Just close enough to the playoff race but coming off
The Dallas Stars acquired defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, the latest addition by a Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline. Dallas sent a 2024 second-round pick, 20-year-old defense prospect Artem Grushnikov and a 2026 conditional third-rounder to Calgary for Tanev, who was considered one of the top trade candidates available. New Jersey is retaining half of Tanev's salary as part of the deal, which also includes
Liverpool could sell Luis Diaz if Mohamed Salah stays, Reds would want over £100m for Salah, Spurs still monitoring Conor Gallagher, plus more.
DENVER (AP) — Suspended Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant received a group hug from his former Denver teammates and a glittering championship ring before promptly leaving the arena. After all, rules are rules. The NBA made an allowance for Bryant to be on hand before the game because it was the Heat’s only visit this season to Denver. Suspended players are typically not allowed to be present at the arena on game nights. The Nuggets rolled out the red carpet for Bryant, who was with the team last J