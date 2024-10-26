State offering $50,000 to Colorado school districts that restrict phone usage in classrooms

CBC

Freyja Paynter-Bearden has a better view than most of the sexual-health education students are taught in New Brunswick's schools.That's because she is one of those students.When Paynter-Bearden, 12, moved to Fredericton two years ago, she said she was unimpressed with the level of sex-ed she was learning."I could see the difference in [the] amount of education we were getting from old schools, and I compared them and realized in two years I [had] almost not learned anything on sexual-health educ