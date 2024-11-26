State police help families in need with Thanksgiving supplies
Pennsylvania State Police staffers and troopers in Dauphin County delivered Thanksgiving food supplies to help families in need around the area Monday.
Pennsylvania State Police staffers and troopers in Dauphin County delivered Thanksgiving food supplies to help families in need around the area Monday.
Three men in India died after Google Maps reportedly told them to drive their taxi off an incomplete bridge spanning the Ramganga River. Portions of the bridge were washed away during a flood months earlier and a construction company had only begun to rebuild it. As Indian newspaper The Economic Times reports, the men […]
A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for her manslaughter conviction.
The California mother of two eventually admitted to fabricating her November 2016 abduction and pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges
Police responded to a call about an "apparent suicide" at the same location where Ryan Kobayashi died after traveling to L.A. to look for his daughter Hannah
The Trudeau Liberals are touting their recent tax breaks set to roll out ahead of the holiday season. People who made less than $150,000 last year will receive a bonus cheque for $250 in the mail. There is also a "holiday" tax break on some grocery items, beer and wine, and christmas trees. But seniors who earned little to no income, and people who are unable to work, are not included, despite being among those greatest in need. Touria Izri reports.
Warning: This story contains distressing details.More than a year after a man was trapped and fatally burned inside an Edmonton smokehouse facility, 26 workplace safety charges have been laid in his death.Meat manufacturing company Sofina Foods Inc. is facing charges under Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act in the death of Samir Subedi, 33. Subedi was injured on March 2, 2023, at the Sofina Foods facility at 9620 56th Ave. in south Edmonton. He died later that day after being treated i
Peel police say they've made an arrest in connection with three sexual assaults that happened earlier this month where women reported being picked up by a man pretending to be a rideshare driver. In all three incidents, the suspect approached the victims at bus stops and proactively offered them a ride, though none of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, police previously said. The victims reported being driven away by the suspect and then sexually assaulted. In one case, the vi
Coronation Street's new producer Kate Brooks has warned that the tables will turn on David Platt in the build-up to Christmas.
Israel says it is investigating after Hamas released photos purportedly showing the body of a female hostage in Gaza.
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy invited Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Fox & Friends Weekend, turning a Sunday interview into a commiseration riddled with transphobia. Campos-Duffy, whose husband was just nominated to be President-elect Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, asked Mace to lay out her recent quest to ban trans women from using women’s bathrooms on federal property, prompting Mace to repeat her oft-used lines that she’s trying to defeat “the radical left” and claiming that “men sho
A suspect in the ‘Baby Garnet’ case has been found 27 years later, thanks to one woman’s Ancestry DNA results
Former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines is accused of gunning down District Judge Kevin Mullins in the judge’s chambers. Mullins, who held the judgeship for 15 years, died at the scene and Stines surrendered without incident. A grand jury indicted Stines last week on one count of murder of a public official.
Police say a 30-year-old woman faces an upgraded charge of second-degree murder, after her infant child was found dead in a midtown Toronto highrise last week.In a news release Monday, police said the charge was changed after an autopsy on the four-month-old boy. The Toronto woman was previously charged with failure to provide the necessities of life.The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.Officers were sent to the building in the area of Roselawn and Marlee avenues in the
The search for a missing Hawaii woman has turned tragic after her father, who flew to Los Angeles to search for his daughter, fell to his death from a parking garage near the airport, according to police. Ryan Kobayashi had spent 13 days looking for daughter Hannah, 30, who vanished after she missed a connecting flight to New York on Nov. 8, a nonprofit working with the family told KTLA news. His body was found at about 4 a.m. Sunday in what authorities believe was an apparent suicide, NBC Los A
Prosecutors made the claim in a letter to the judge weighing whether the mogul should be granted bail
Monday's episode of 'People Magazine Investigates,' airing at 9/8c on ID, looks at the disturbing deaths in the Dallas area
After disturbing CCTV footage emerged of the performer being carried through the CasaSur Palermo Hotel where he died, Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is said to have been hit with more “pain”.
After 45 years, authorities in California were finally able to tell the Gonzalez family who they believe killed their loved one. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office used DNA and forensic genealogy to identify the suspected killer, who turned out to be the same man who reported finding Esther Gonzalez’s body to authorities.
wo people were taken to hospital after separate incidents on Friday evening in the Roosevelt Avenue area in Mount Pearl. Police say a group of young people are believed to be behind both alleged assaults. As the CBC’s Terry Roberts reports, city officials say the feeling of fear is very real in the community.
LONDON, Ont. — Lawyers in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team began what are expected to be several weeks of legal arguments on Monday, ahead of next year's trial.