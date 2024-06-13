State Police join Blue Envelope Program
Maine State Police is joining a program to help make interactions with special needs drivers better
Maine State Police is joining a program to help make interactions with special needs drivers better
An armed man who “took it upon himself” to conduct surveillance outside a sporting goods store in suburban Seattle has been charged with murder after he fatally shot in the back a teenager who had an airsoft gun in his pocket, prosecutors said.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who drugged his daughter and her friends with fruit smoothies laced with a sleeping medication after they didn’t go to bed during a sleepover was sentenced to two years in prison.
Multiple people have been reported shot Wednesday in northern Illinois in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty incident.”
Police say a body believed to be that of a Winnipeg woman reported missing last week has been found in a vehicle submerged in a pond.Around noon on Tuesday, an underwater recovery team was called to a location in the Molson area, about 60 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, where tracks were found leading into a pond.They found a vehicle submerged in the pond, and a body inside, which they believe are the remains of Brittany Dawn Storey, 29, who was reported missing on June 6, RCMP said in a Tuesd
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
Ex-president’s media-thirsty lawyer has evolved from directly representing her client to being an unofficial campaign surrogate — and her claims about her background have raised eyebrows
Sarah Boone will stand trial in October after allegedly killing Jorge Torres, Jr. in February 2020
Pamela Smart, 56, has been incarcerated since 1990
Curtis Allen Holliday was arrested for violating his wife’s no contact order. Then investigators found her body
“To be honest with you, I still feel like I’m dead and this is just the afterlife,” Thomas Creech said in a phone interview with the Idaho Statesman.
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A man convicted of killing his former lover and her husband in what prosecutors described as a fit of rage was executed Tuesday evening in Missouri.
Giselle Tapia-Salazar, a 30-year-old mother of four children, was found dead and hanging from a dock on May 31
Gabby Petito once asked Brian Laundrie to stop calling her names, according to a letter she wrote released in a collection of FBI documents, signaling tensions between the couple prior to the 2021 road trip that would end with Laundrie killing his 22-year-old fiancée.
Steve Bannon urged a federal appeals court on Tuesday to delay his imminent prison sentence on contempt of Congress charges so he can first exhaust his appeals. Bannon’s trial judge last week ordered the onetime adviser to former President Trump to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence for defying…
Fox News spent much of Tuesday night suggesting that Hunter Biden’s conviction on gun-related charges is a plot—by the Department of Justice, Democrats and others—to protect President Joe Biden from being brought up on unspecified charges of his own. Greg Gutfeld kicked off the conspiracies on The Five, saying that he foresaw Biden being imprisoned as part of some backroom deal involving the president.“My sense is that Hunter is going to jail so Joe doesn’t have to,” Gutfeld said, not specifying
40-year-old man allegedly caught in bed with 10-year-old boy, Florida sheriff says
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
VANCOUVER — Vancouver police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in the stabbing death of a Japanese restaurant chef near the city's Chinatown last week.
"These tragic deaths underscore the urgency of keeping guns out of the hands of the wrong individuals," said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón
Miles Bryant is accused of murdering Susana Morales, who was found dead in February 2023