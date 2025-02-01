State Senator Shannon Grove proposes using tax dollars for private school tuition in California
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k
Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput
The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.
While the price gap between a barrel of North American benchmark oil and a barrel of Canadian oilsands crude has long existed, some market watchers say if the tariffs proposed by U.S. president Donald Trump were applied to Canadian oil exports, that gap would widen even further — limiting revenues for Canadian producers and negatively impacting the economy as a whole.West Texas Intermediate, also known as WTI, is the benchmark North American oil price, representing a blend of light, sweet oil. I
A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id
Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.
Kylie Jenner rocked a plunge corset at the Jean Paul Gaultier x Ludovic de Saint Sernin show at Paris Fashion Week and took our breath away. Pics this way...
Fifty-five years after Missouri murderer Sharon Kinne escaped from a Mexican prison, American authorities confirm the fugitive hid for decades in a small Alberta town.On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriffs confirmed that Kinne, who was linked to three murders in two countries, had been hiding out three hours south of Calgary, in the town of Taber, for 49 years until her death in 2022 at the age of 81. Kinne had been living under the name Diedra (Dee) Glabus in the sleepy prairie town of about 9,00
Donald Trump rammed through new Title IX rules for federally funded K-12 schools and colleges Friday—dramatically changing how they deal with sex assault claims and LGBT students. It was the latest in his sweeping executive actions, and reshapes how educators have to interpret Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded educational programs. The new policy, announced on Friday, resuscitates the Title IX policy changes Trump implemented in 2018 during his first term. It reduc
The Princess of Wales made just two public appearances in 2024 before declaring she was focusing on staying 'cancer-free'. During this time, Kate wore a chemotherapy port, and made several changes to her dresses to subtly disguise the medical device implanted in her chest
"The View" host said Karoline Leavitt's comments at her first press briefing "really pissed" her off.
If only someone could have seen this coming!
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha
TV watchers are "locked in" after just one episode of a new thriller series featuring an all-star cast. Get the details…
The model is a mother and activist who encourages women to love their bodies
Homan ignored the poor optics of disparaging the host in his defense of Trump's immigration crackdown.
The president's daughter-in-law might've been the wrong person to deliver this message.
Transportation secretary Sean Duffy sent a memo Thursday directing staffers to “give preference to communities with marriage and birth rates higher than the national average” when implementing the Department of Transportation’s programs and policies. Journalist Ken Klippenstein posted several screenshots of the memo on X. Effective immediately, the memo declared that staffers should move to mitigate the “unique impacts” of DOT programs on “families” and should prioritize “family-specific difficu
"The rest of my texts did not get delivered, that's when I realized something might be up," Hamaad Raza said of receiving a message from his wife 20 minutes before the plane was due to land
Attention, kids and your overweight parents and grandparents: Your favorite toys and weight-loss drugs could be priced out of reach if Donald Trump is serious. Denmark’s defiant message to the president that Greenland is not for sale is raising fears that the cost of some of America’s favorite products could shoot through the roof. The Scandinavian island has a smaller population than New York City, but its imports to the United States include popular products like Lego and the weight-loss drugs