State of the Union livestream: Watch President Joe Biden deliver 2024 address to nation

President Joe Biden is set to deliver the State of the Union address to the joint session of Congress Thursday in an annual speech after his victory in the polls on Super Tuesday.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Biden's State of the Union address, which is scheduled to begin Thursday, March 7 at 9 p.m. EST from the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. You can watch the address live at the embed at the top of the page or on USA TODAY's YouTube channel.

You can also watch via the USA TODAY channel on your smart television.

As the Democratic front runner, Biden is expected to address both domestic and international challenges, from immigration and inflation to the wars in Israel and Ukraine.

This is Biden's fourth State of the Union address, as the president prepares for a rematch against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Trump has easily won the Republican primaries in nearly every state so far, and his last opponent, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race Wednesday.

In addition to USA TODAY's livestream, the State of the Union will be carried by ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX on network television. CNN, FOX News, MSNBC and NewsNation will air the address on cable.

Contributing: James Powel, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: State of the Union 2024 livestream: Watch Joe Biden's address online