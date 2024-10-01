State witnesses testify on Day 2 of Sheriff John Grismore's re-trial=
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police in Kelowna, B.C., say they're investigating a violent attack on a girl that was captured on video on Friday night.
Sean "Diddy" Combs was separately charged in September with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A woman associated with MS-13 was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison for her role in luring four young men to be killed by more than a dozen members of the violent transnational gang in the New York City suburbs.
NORTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont sheriff went on trial Monday for a second time on a charge of simple assault for kicking a shackled detainee twice in the groin in 2022 when he was a captain after a judge declared a mistrial in July.
Carly, now 15, was sentenced to life in prison on Sept. 20 after being convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder and tampering with evidence
Vladimir Putin goes to “surreal” lengths to shroud his private life in mystery, but recent security failures have allowed journalists and activists unprecedented access to the secrets of his inner circle. A new report by the Dossier Center, a Russian opposition media group, revealed that the Russian president, his rumored romantic partner, and children are isolated in their residences, travel only by armored train, yacht or private jet, and require visitors to quarantine for two weeks.The Russia
A jury has found a Naramata, B.C., man guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two brothers in the B.C. Interior.Wade Cudmore, 35, was one of two men accused in the May 2021 drug deal killings of Kamloops, B.C., brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer.Their bodies were found shot, stabbed and beaten in the head near a forest service road not far from a house Cudmore shared with his mother.The 12-person jury returned the guilty verdict after deliberating over four days. While Cudmore
Arthur "Jack" Schubarth's crime "ruined his life, reputation and family," his attorneys said. The rancher was sentenced to six months in prison.
Rochelle Watts, 35, was found "safe" along with her four children in Australia on Monday, Sept. 30, according to police
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Local police in the cartel-dominated city of Culiacan, Mexico have been pulled off the streets after the army seized their guns, officials announced Monday.
Jenna Hoffman, 21, allegedly made the videos at the request of a stranger on social media who was willing to pay for them, authorities allege
The far-right conspiracy theorist's "MAN OF THE PEOPLE" post drew ire online.
A Toronto police officer found guilty of misusing police resources, falsifying police reports, and stealing from dead people will serve seven years in prison, an Ontario judge ruled today."Mr. Borissov's conduct in stealing from the very persons he was duty-bound to protect and exploiting the investigative powers with which he was entrusted must be met with a stern denunciatory and deterrent response," said Justice Mary Ellen Misener, who found Const. Boris Borissov guilty of all 15 charges for
Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be settling in to his hellhole prison digs. The disgraced musician has been taken off suicide watch and has been visiting with family who traveled to meet him inside the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, People and Fox News reported.An attorney for Combs, 54, has insisted that his client was never actually suicidal but put was put on watch because it’s standard for big-name celebs who are taken into federal custody. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
The incident took place in Taylor, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 28 after the older sister was reportedly left to babysit the 7-year-old
More than 50 people living in a mobile home park in Summerside have been given just over a month to determine if they can come up with the thousands of dollars needed to buy their land. Otherwise, they'll need to vacate and move their home elsewhere. "It's terrifying in a housing crisis not knowing what is going on," said Stephanie Harris. She remembers growing up in Evergreen Village. When it was time for her to start her own family, she moved right back to the mobile home park that she loved.H
Bill Jack Lincks was named a suspect in the disappearance of Morgan Nick
Police say William Nicholas Abraham was the victim of a homicide
Bixby principal 'no longer employed' after arrest at school dance
A California man with a history of anti-Semitic hate was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday for shooting two Jewish men at Los Angeles-area synagogues within a 24-hour period last year.