State's Attorney Ivan Bates talks biggest challenge of 2023

WMAR- Baltimore Scripps

State's Attorney Ivan Bates says his office exceeded goals for 2023 but still faced challenges prosecuting minors. He says having effective and efficient prosecutors starts with having a full house of attorneys focused and supported within. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/states-attorney-ivan-bates-talks-biggest-challenge-of-2023