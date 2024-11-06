Which states flipped in the presidential race? Here's where Trump lost in 2020, won in 2024

Former President Donald Trump was elected to serve another presidential term on Wednesday in a victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump had received 277 of the Electoral College votes — 270 are needed to win the presidential race, as of Wednesday morning, USA TODAY reported. Harris' count stood at 224 votes.

Several states were deemed swing states this year, with a few already flipping and others leading that way. Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin were all considered ones to watch.

Trump successfully flipped three states this election, with three more leading in his direction, as of Wednesday morning. Here's a look at where the president-elect lost votes in 2020 and gained them this year.

Pennsylvania

A popularly recognized swing state, Pennsylvania turned red this election. Trump won 50.7% of the votes, receiving 3,445,783 votes from Pennsylvanians, compared to Harris' 3,290,357 votes, according to USA TODAY. At the time of publishing, 97.15% of Pennsylvania's votes had been counted.

In the 2020 presidential election, the race was just as close. Joe Biden won 50% of Pennsylvania's votes.

Georgia

Georgia was considered one of the Sun Belt swing states in this election. Trump won 50.8% of the votes, receiving 2,651,206 popular votes to Harris' 2,533,821 popular votes, according to USA TODAY. At the time of publishing, about 97.3% of Georgia's votes had been counted.

In 2020, Biden won Georgia by 49.5%.

Wisconsin

One of the "Blue Wall" states, Wisconsin was flipped in a close race. Trump won 49.7% of the popular votes, receiving 1,689,033 votes compared to Harris' 1,657,714, according to USA TODAY. At the time of publishing, about 98.77% of Wisconsin's votes had been counted.

The 2020 election was just as close in Wisconsin. Biden won 49.6% of the state's votes.

Leading: Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan

As of Wednesday morning, three states are leading red and if they continue that way, they will be flipped from the 2020 election.

At the time of publishing, Trump was winning Arizona by 51.9% (60.58% reported), Nevada by 51.5% (84.1% reported) and Michigan by 49.9% (96.96% reported), according to USA TODAY.

In 2020, Biden won Arizona by 49.4%, Nevada by 50.1% and Michigan by 50.6%.

