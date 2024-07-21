State's top high school soccer players compete for Lions Cup
Vermont wins both boys, girls games over New Hampshire
Vermont wins both boys, girls games over New Hampshire
A July 14 Instagram post shows former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart.
Zara and Mike Tindall had big plans for a luxury pool on Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate
Lowry knew immediately that he was in a world of trouble.
“Very political. He is the kind of person you cannot really speak with,” he said of Kinnings.
Football’s Ugly Underbelly: Racism in CelebrationsIt was a 48-second clip that sparked controversy and dismay across the footballing world, prompting political condemnation and defiance. The video h...
The soccer star's second daughter, and third child, was born on July 3
"She was spending her days really burdened with so much pressure," Mayata's coach said Friday
"The money we raised ensured every child on the team was able to participate and make the trip with their families," the actress wrote on Instagram
Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner welcomed their son on July 8, the Phoenix Mercury star announced ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game
Both Daly and Els shot 82 during their opening rounds on Thursday.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Japanese interpreter of Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki was dismissed by the team prior to Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Kyle Busch didn’t mince words when he joined ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon, especially when it came to last Sunday’s incident with Corey LaJoie at Pocono Raceway. Busch, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, spun during last weekend’s Great American Getaway 400 after Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevy nudged […]
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has sent a direct request to the club’s board, regarding the current state of his squad.That’s according to The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, who has confirm...
Manchester United have doubled their lead over Rangers at Murrayfield through Joe Hugill.It was a fierce strike from the young forward to make it 2-0 following a through ball from Maxi Oyedele in midf...
PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale was the dominant scorer on the floor. Caitlin Clark was the best passer. Angel Reese was her usual double-double machine.
Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was charged in Florida with failing to update his address on the state's sex offender registry, according to court records. The former New York Giants linebacker turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and was released with no bail. It's the second time he's been charged with the offence.
Jake Paul is putting his Nov. 15 fight against Mike Tyson at risk when he takes on Mike Perry in a cruiserweight bout Saturday in Tampa, Florida.
The USA men's basketball roster competing at the Paris Olympics includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Daniel Sprong to a one-year contract.
Just when Lewis Hamilton decided he needed to switch teams, Mercedes finally gives him a competitive car.