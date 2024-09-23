States urged to speed up climate push

Guernsey deputies are being urged to speed up measures towards achieving climate goals by setting a timeline for the introduction of UK-style energy performance certificates (EPC).

The certification measures and grades the efficiency of buildings by looking at how well they are insulated, glazed, or how alternative measures could be used to reduce energy use.

Representatives from the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce said making it a legal requirement to assess the energy efficiency of properties would be key to meeting the island's goal of being carbon neutral by 2025.

Rollo de Saumarez, the co-leader of the chamber's Sustainable Business Initiative, said clear guidance was needed from the States about what business should be doing on the "route to net-zero".

He said chamber members had stressed frustration over the speed of the transition.

"Other jurisdictions have a road map and we understand Guernsey will have theirs soon, but it shouldn't just be one person's job at the States," he said.

"It needs to be built in to the decision-making process."

Simon Cottell from DLM Architects wants to see energy assessments for Guernsey properties [BBC]

Simon Cottell from DLM Architects was among those supporting the introduction of mandatory EPCs.

"It will be interesting to see how it is brought about and whether they try to follow the UK in how it works," he said.

"For instance, if you are selling a house or renting a property, it has to meet a minimum standard because it means the lower performance buildings will have to be upgraded."

Guernsey's housing plan says work is "ongoing towards the implementation of Energy Performance Certificates".

