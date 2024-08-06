Which states were swing states last election? Here's which 5 states flipped from 2016 to 2020

With less than 100 days to the 2024 presidential election and both running mates selected, all eyes are again turning toward the Electoral College and the key states that may swing the election either for the Democrats or the Republicans.

It has been an election season full of twists and turns, from President Joe Biden dropping out of the race to Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee and choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as a running mate, to former President Donald Trump's assassination attempt and choosing Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.

But one thing still persists in presidential elections: the longstanding Electoral College, in which candidates will need a majority of 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Previous elections have come down to just a handful of states in order to gain the majority of electoral votes. Here's what happened in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

What are the swing states?

The following states flipped parties in the presidential election between 2016 and 2020:

Arizona

Wisconsin

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Georgia

Nebraska distributes electoral votes proportionally, and it flipped one vote blue in 2020.

Nevada and North Carolina are also considered battleground states.

What was the Electoral College map in 2016?

Former President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 with 306 electoral votes, winning swing states Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona.

What was the Electoral College map in 2020?

President Joe Biden beat Trump in 2020 with 306 electoral votes, winning five swing states Trump took in the last election: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona.

Contributing: Kinsey Crowley, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Electoral College maps: See which states flipped from 2016 to 2020