Statue of Bashar al-Assad's brother torn down in Aleppo

STORY: ::Armed men topple a statue of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's brother as rebels sweep Aleppo

:: Ibrahim Bozan

:: November 30, 2024

:: Aleppo, Syria

Bashar Al-Assad vowed to defeat the insurgents by force, the official Syrian news agency reported on Sunday. The Syrian army said dozens of its soldiers had been killed in the attack on Aleppo.

Reuters was able to confirm the location by the statue of Bassel al-Assad, roundabout design, buildings and road layout seen in the video, which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. The date was verified by corroborating footage of the same scene. Reuters could not independently verify the affiliation of people seen in the video.

Bassel al-Assad was seen as the likely presidential successor to their father, Hafez al-Assad, but he died in a car crash in 1994. In 2000, Bashar al-Assad became the President of Syria after his father's death.