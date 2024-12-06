Statue of Bashar al-Assad's father toppled in Syria's Hama

STORY: :: Crowds celebrate as the statue of former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad is toppled

:: Released December 5, 2024

:: Hama, Syria

Crowds could be seen in Hama, Syria chanting 'God is Great' as the statue was pulled down by anti-government protesters.

Hafez al-Assad was the Syrian president from 1971 until his death in 2000. He was succeeded by his son Bashar al-Assad.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from positioning of statue, roundabout and streetlights which match satellite and file imagery of the area.

The video was very probably filmed on the night of December 5, as several videos and photographs showed rebel forces entering Hama earlier in the day.

Syrian rebels have made their biggest battlefield gains since the civil war began 13 years ago, striking a devastating blow to President Bashar al-Assad.

After years of being locked behind frozen frontlines, the rebels captured the main northern city of Aleppo last week before pushing as far south as the centre of Hama, taking the strategic central city for the first time.