Statue of Queen Elizabeth II mocked for looking ‘nothing like late monarch’

A new statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II alongside Prince Philip and her beloved corgis has been mocked for failing to resemble the monarch “in any shape or form”.

Located in Northern Ireland’s Antrim Castle Gardens, the new bronze statues by Belfast artist Anto Brennan were unveiled on Saturday (7 September).

The pieces were erected in tribute to the late queen, who passed away at the age of 96 on 8 September 2022 in Balmoral, Scotland.

She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

But visitors and commentators alike were left less than impressed by the rendering of the late queen, who was depicted wearing headscarf and padded jacket similar to those she was often photographed in while walking her dogs.

According to the BBC, Vera McWilliam, Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor, said: “We have to be honest, it does not resemble the queen in any shape or form.”

A local visitor, meanwhile, suggested that those responsible for the statues “need their eyes tested”.

“Whoever signed that off needs their eyes tested. It’s not good.

“I would take it away. It doesn’t do anything in memory for Her Majesty, so definitely I would remove it.”

The statue was unveiled on the weekend that marked the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council)

A local visitor said those responsible for the statue ‘need their eyes tested’. (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council)

One visitor from London said that while they appreciated the sentiment behind the statue, its lack of resemblance to the queen was hard to deny in their eyes.

But they did describe the other pieces in the installation as “nice”.

“As it is in her memory I guess it is a good thing but it doesn’t look like her,” they said. “The dogs and Prince Philip look nice, but the queen, it doesn’t look like her.”

The statue has proved so controversial that Newtownabbey Borough Council was forced to turn the comments off after sharing the new artworks on Facebook.

Paul Dunlop, Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said: “It’s down to personal taste, everyone has their own opinion, but it is what the sculpture represents that is important.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II was famed for her love of corgis. (AFP/Getty)

Many tributes have been paid to the late queen on the second anniversary of her death. (PA)

The controversy surrounding the statue continued on Twitter/X, where users questioned its suitability as a tribute.

Reacting to the statues, one user joked: “Should have gone to Specsavers.” [sic]

A second meanwhile dubbed the statues a “waste of bronze” while a third said the pieces were proof that the material should not be used to depict people.

“That’s the funniest thing I’ve seen for a long time,” remarked a fourth.

The Independent has reached out to Newtownabbey Borough Council for comment.