What is the status of the Duke of Sussex’s outstanding legal claims?

The trial of the Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against the publisher of The Sun is due to begin in London on Tuesday.

The duke’s case against News Group Newspapers (NGN) involves allegations of unlawful information gathering, with Harry, 40, claiming that its journalists and private investigators targeted him.

It is one of three legal cases involving Harry ongoing in the English courts.

Here is an overview of the cases:

– Allegations of unlawful information-gathering at NGN

Harry and former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson are suing NGN, which also published the now-defunct News Of The World, over alleged unlawful information-gathering.

Both allege they were targeted by journalists and private investigators working for the papers.

The trial, before Mr Justice Fancourt, is scheduled to last multiple weeks, with the duke expected to give evidence over several days.

The same judge ruled in July 2023 that Harry could not bring a claim relating to phone hacking after NGN argued it was brought too late because he should have known sooner he had a potential claim.

The judge also refused to allow the duke to rely on an alleged “secret agreement” between the royal family and senior executives working for media mogul Rupert Murdoch as part of his claim.

He then ruled last May that claims made against Rupert Murdoch could not be deployed at trial.

Harry’s lawyers had argued that NGN’s challenge to his claim was an attempt to go behind the alleged agreement, which they said had prevented him from bringing his case.

NGN denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

Harry and Lord Watson are the only two people continuing their claims after several other high-profile figures settled their cases.

They include actress Sienna Miller, former footballer Paul Gascoigne, comic Catherine Tate, radio presenter Chris Moyles, Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm, former Boyzone member Shane Lynch and actor Mathew Horne.

In April last year, actor Hugh Grant settled his legal claim after being advised he risked being liable for £10 million in legal costs if his case proceeded to a trial.

– Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements

In February, a High Court judge dismissed Harry’s claim against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK.

The duke challenged a February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which falls under the remit of the department, after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.

Harry’s lawyers said he was “singled out” and treated “less favourably” in the decision, arguing a failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a “successful attack” on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair”.

The Government argued Ravec was entitled to conclude the duke’s protection should be “bespoke” and considered on a “case-by-case” basis.

Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec’s approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair, claiming Harry’s lawyers had taken “an inappropriate, formalist interpretation of the Ravec process”.

In June, Harry was given the green light to appeal the ruling by a Court of Appeal judge.

The appeal is now expected to be heard in the Spring.

– Unlawful information-gathering allegations against ANL

Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information-gathering.

The firmly denied allegations against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, the “blagging” of private records and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.

At a preliminary hearing in March last year, the publisher asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial, arguing the legal challenges against it were brought “far too late”.

The duke made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the proceedings in March 2023, where his lawyers argued that those bringing legal action were “thrown off the scent” and not aware of being targeted, having believed “categorical denials” from ANL over any involvement in unlawful activity.

Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in November 2023 that the publisher had failed to deliver a “knockout blow” to the early-stage legal challenges, allowing them to continue.

The full trial could be held in early 2026.