Storm-stricken southern Ontario may see more severe weather on Sunday

Southern Ontario areas grappling with the fallout from Saturday’s storms could see additional thunderstorms sweep through the region on Sunday, bringing more heavy rainfall that could lead to additional flooding.

The thunderstorm risk will be widespread in southern Ontario, with an expansive severe-possible area that extends from west of London to the National Capital Region, also seeping into southern Quebec. Localized flooding will be a threat once again with heavy rainfall accompanying the storms, alongside large hail and strong winds.

Pay close attention to the latest alerts in case watches or warnings are issued in your area. Have a plan in place to seek safe shelter in case severe weather threatens your home, your office, or while you’re driving.

Saturday’s storms made history in Toronto

Saturday was the wettest day ever observed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. The station recorded 128.3 mm of rain, beating the previous record of 126 mm of rain back on July 8, 2013.

Toronto Rainiest Day In History Aug. 17 (updated Aug. 18)

This newly minted record is an astounding achievement that arrived as powerful thunderstorms swept through the Greater Toronto Area, dousing parts of the region with more than 100 mm of rain in just a couple of hours.

Severe flooding gripped portions of Mississauga and Etobicoke as rainfall rates reached over 60 mm/h in the slow-moving thunderstorms.

That’s not to mention that the storms kicked off Saturday morning with a damaging tornado along Highway 401 near the communities of Drumbo and Ayr.

Sunday’s setup threatens already hard-hit communities

The same low-pressure system that triggered Saturday’s storm will linger into Sunday, bringing a renewed threat for stormy weather across many of the same areas reeling from Saturday’s activity.

Ontario precip 5 pm Sunday

Some of the thunderstorms along the 401 corridor from London to Ottawa, extending to areas east of Georgian Bay, could turn severe, including the Greater Toronto Area.

Ontario storm risk Sunday

Large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rain will continue to be the main threats. With the heavy rain comes the risk of localized flooding again.

As well, there is some uncertainty whether or not the instability will remain south of the border or if it’ll creep into the Ottawa Valley. There’s also a non-zero chance that some of the storms may rotate with moderate instability and a bit more spin in the atmosphere.

Supercell potential eastern Ontario Sunday evening

Remain alert for watches and warnings issued in your area as you run errands and head out on Sunday.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast across Ontario.

