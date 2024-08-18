Storm-stricken southern Ontario may see more severe weather on Sunday

Forecast Centre
·2 min read
Storm-stricken southern Ontario may see more severe weather on Sunday

Southern Ontario areas grappling with the fallout from Saturday’s storms could see additional thunderstorms sweep through the region on Sunday, bringing more heavy rainfall that could lead to additional flooding.

The thunderstorm risk will be widespread in southern Ontario, with an expansive severe-possible area that extends from west of London to the National Capital Region, also seeping into southern Quebec. Localized flooding will be a threat once again with heavy rainfall accompanying the storms, alongside large hail and strong winds.

DON’T MISS: PHOTOS: Damaging twister, flash flooding strike southern Ontario

Pay close attention to the latest alerts in case watches or warnings are issued in your area. Have a plan in place to seek safe shelter in case severe weather threatens your home, your office, or while you’re driving.

Saturday’s storms made history in Toronto

Saturday was the wettest day ever observed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. The station recorded 128.3 mm of rain, beating the previous record of 126 mm of rain back on July 8, 2013.

Toronto Rainiest Day In History Aug. 17 (updated Aug. 18)
Toronto Rainiest Day In History Aug. 17 (updated Aug. 18)

This newly minted record is an astounding achievement that arrived as powerful thunderstorms swept through the Greater Toronto Area, dousing parts of the region with more than 100 mm of rain in just a couple of hours.

Severe flooding gripped portions of Mississauga and Etobicoke as rainfall rates reached over 60 mm/h in the slow-moving thunderstorms.

That’s not to mention that the storms kicked off Saturday morning with a damaging tornado along Highway 401 near the communities of Drumbo and Ayr.

Sunday’s setup threatens already hard-hit communities

The same low-pressure system that triggered Saturday’s storm will linger into Sunday, bringing a renewed threat for stormy weather across many of the same areas reeling from Saturday’s activity.

Ontario precip 5 pm Sunday
Ontario precip 5 pm Sunday

RELATED: Peas, walnuts and golf balls: here’s what hailstone size means for damage

Some of the thunderstorms along the 401 corridor from London to Ottawa, extending to areas east of Georgian Bay, could turn severe, including the Greater Toronto Area.

Ontario storm risk Sunday
Ontario storm risk Sunday

Large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rain will continue to be the main threats. With the heavy rain comes the risk of localized flooding again.

As well, there is some uncertainty whether or not the instability will remain south of the border or if it’ll creep into the Ottawa Valley. There’s also a non-zero chance that some of the storms may rotate with moderate instability and a bit more spin in the atmosphere.

Supercell potential eastern Ontario Sunday evening
Supercell potential eastern Ontario Sunday evening

Remain alert for watches and warnings issued in your area as you run errands and head out on Sunday.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast across Ontario.

WATCH: Damage on the ground after tornado touches down in Drumbo, ON

Click here to view the video

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Tornado spawned, streets turned to rivers during record storm in Ontario

    Saturday, August 17, 2024, goes down in the history books as the wettest day at Pearson International Airport. The storm also spawned a tornado that destroyed a Home Hardware and prompted rescues in Canada's most populated region.

  • Cars stuck, roads closed as heavy rain hits GTA

    Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age

  • PHOTOS: Damaging twister, flash flooding strike southern Ontario

    A chaotic Saturday across southern Ontario as storms unleash flooding, at least one tornado

  • Significant flooding ongoing in southern Ontario, tornado watch continues

    Severe storms throughout the weekend could produce large hail and localized flooding. Storms prompted tornado warnings to be issued on Saturday morning.

  • Tornado passes through Ontario town as storms cause widespread flooding, damage

    A tornado left a trail of damage in a southwestern Ontario community on Saturday as a major storm system drenched much of the southern part of the province with heavy rain and caused localized flooding.

  • Rare nighttime storm risk to target Vancouver and Victoria

    Stay alert through the overnight hours for a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across southwestern British Columbia

  • RFK Jr. stuck his hand in the Central Park bear's mouth. Necropsy shows he may have been knuckle-deep in her leaked brain.

    The Central Park bear's necropsy found that the dead cub's flesh was in good condition. RFK Jr. said he planned to put it in his fridge.

  • Hurricane Ernesto lashes Bermuda as wealthy British territory closes down

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto began to pound Bermuda late Friday with heavy winds and rain after officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.

  • A hunter’s graveyard shift: grabbing pythons in the Everglades

    HOLEY LAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. (AP) — It's after midnight when the windshield fogs up on Thomas Aycock's F-250 pickup truck. He flashes a low smile as he slowly maneuvers through the sawgrass, down dirt roads deep in the Florida Everglades.

  • 13 Brain-Glitching Photos Of People And Things That'll Make You Question The Very World You Live In

    I've always wondered about the "sky people"...

  • Hurricane Ernesto weakens into tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda over open waters

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto weakened into a tropical storm late Saturday as it moved away from Bermuda over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.

  • Tornado warning lifts for Waterloo Region and Guelph, severe thunderstorm watch remains

    After issuing a tornado warning for Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas, Environment Canada has lifted the warning but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place.Environment Canada meteorologists say they were tracking a severe thunderstorm near Plattsville that could produce a tornado, prompting them to issue the official tornado warning for parts of Waterloo Region and surrounding areas. Many residents received notifications on their phone Saturday morning around 10:43 a

  • Newsroom Ready: Water main break in Montreal floods streets, homes

    A break in a major underground water main near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has sent water gushing down streets and inside homes. Canadian Press reporter Morgan Lowrie says the flooding led to the evacuation of nearby buildings and a boil-water advisory for about 150,000 homes. (Aug. 16, 2024)

  • Chinese envoy dares EU and US to 'catch up' in electric vehicles to justify tariffs

    The US and European Union should step up production of affordable electric vehicles to justify their tariffs on Chinese EVs, Beijing's top envoy in South Africa said, speaking ahead of a major China-Africa summit where green energy is expected to be high on the agenda. Chinese ambassador Wu Peng said at a climate change event in Pretoria on Thursday that China - a leader in EV technology, solar energy and other new energy products - had played a big role in cutting harmful carbon emissions. In 2

  • Wildfires rage in western Turkey for a 3rd straight day exacerbated by windy and dry weather

    ISTANBUL (AP) — Wildfires raged across western Turkey for a third straight day Saturday, exacerbated by high winds and warm temperatures, authorities said.

  • Stormy weekend ahead for parts of Ontario

    Severe thunderstorms may impact your weekend plans with the risk for heavy rainfall and large hail. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Drone Shows Ruptured Water Main Flooding Montreal Streets

    A broken water main spewed out huge amounts of water and caused street flooding near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal, Quebec, on Friday morning, August 16.This drone footage shows the broken water main flooding Rene-Levesque Boulevard, De Lorimier Avenue, and other streets in the city’s Sainte-Marie neighborhood.In a 12 pm post on Facebook, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said teams had the leak under control and were pumping water from the basements of flooded buildings.A large section of the neighborhood remained closed to traffic as authorities responded. Credit: Francois Demontagne via Storyful

  • ‘The word is weird,’ Biden’s climate adviser on Trump’s global warming comments

    Gina McCarthy, former White House National Climate Adviser, speaks to Bianna Golodryga about how the candidates are approaching environmental issues in the 2024 presidential campaign.

  • Burst pipe turns Montreal streets into gushing rivers

    STORY: :: A ruptured water pipe turnsMontreal streets into gushing rivers:: August 16, 2024:: Montreal, Canada:: Valerie Plante, Montreal Mayor"The good news is that now it's under control. Of course, we will have to repair the pipeline, the water pipe, of course. But as you can see, we don't have this amount of water that we had this morning, so this is a good news. And also the other good news, mostly for citizens, is that Fonctionnaires de la Ville de Montreal (local city department) and the firefighters are already pumping water out of the different basins."The burst water pipe reportedly started just before 6am local time (10am GMT), closing down major roads and washing out the city's morning commute.According to reports, some 100 homes were flooded and power turned off in parts of Montreal, affecting some 12,000 people.Authorities have turned off water to the burst pipe and have begun dredging up flooded streets. Officials report the situation is now under control.

  • Tropical Storm Ernesto's swells still stirring up deadly risks on Atlantic beaches

    The National Hurricane Center warned Sunday that "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" are likely for the next few days.