Stay overnight at every port: These new luxury cruises offer longer visits

The Seven Seas Splendor ship.

If day-long stops during cruises leave you wanting more, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has a solution.

The luxury cruise line is launching a new series of sailings that offer overnight stays in each destination they visit. The six itineraries will take place between 2024 and 2025.

“Regent’s history of innovation is what made us industry leaders in ultra-luxury cruising, and we continually strive to elevate the unrivaled Regent experience for our discerning and well-traveled guests,” Andrea DeMarco, the line’s president, said in a news release. “Our Immersive Overnights collection featuring an overnight stay in every single port of call will change the way luxury travelers cruise.”

When are the Immersive Overnights cruises?

The cruises will depart from October 2024 through June 2025, aboard four of the line’s ships.

Where will the cruises sail?

Guests will explore the Mediterranean, Asia and Northern Europe.

The Adriatic Elegance cruise will leave from Trieste, Italy, on Oct. 5 on the 698-guest Seven Seas Voyager. The 10-night itinerary also includes stops in Zadar, Croatia and Kotor, Montenegro, with two nights in Piraeus, Greece at the end.

Passengers on the Majestic Mediterranean will sail from Istanbul, Turkey, to Barcelona, Spain, over 10 nights, also on Seven Seas Voyager. The Oct. 27 cruise will visit Dubrovnik, Croatia and Civitavecchia, Italy as well.

The seven-night Mediterranean Tapestry itinerary begins in Civitavecchia on Nov. 15 aboard the 496-passenger Seven Seas Navigator. Guests will then visit Livorno, Italy, and Toulon, France, before ending their trip in Barcelona.

The Blossoms, Towers and Temples cruise will sail round-trip from Tokyo, Japan, over 14 nights beginning March 5, 2025. The sailing, which will take place on the 746-guest Seven Seas Explorer, will stop in Kobe, Incheon, South Korea, and Shanghai, China.

On the Flair, Flavor and Culture itinerary, passengers will leave from Monte Carlo in Monaco on April 20, 2025. During the 10-night sailing, travelers will spend two nights in Salerno, Italy, before heading to Kusadasi, Turkey and ending in Piraeus. The cruise will take place on Seven Seas Splendor, which can accommodate 746 guests.

The Enchantment in Northern Europe cruise will depart from Copenhagen, Denmark on June 27, 2025. The 10-night sailing aboard Seven Seas Navigator will stop in Warnemunde in Germany – where guests will spend two nights – and Helsinki, Finland. The voyage will end with two nights in Stockholm, Sweden.

The extra time will allow for evening shore excursions, such as a wine tasting in a Tuscan villa while the sun sets, and the chance to see art by Pablo Picasso and other greats in a Swedish prince’s former home. There will also be excursions during the day on offer, along with other programming.

How much do the cruises cost?

The sailings start at $7,599 per person based on double occupancy. The fares include food; drinks including wines and spirits; many excursions; gratuities; round-trip flights in business class on intercontinental air travel from the U.S. and Canada; and more.

Passengers booked in Concierge-level suites and up will also get a one-night hotel stay before the cruise.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stay overnight in every cruise port with this luxury line