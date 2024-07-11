How to stay safe in an apartment or condo during a storm
7 Weather explains how to stay safe during a storm if you live in an apartment or condo.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 rumbled an area of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system located a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coast.
Severe thunderstorm chances will build across the Prairies again on Thursday and Friday, as a hot and muggy air mass continues to push humidex values well into the 30s and even 40s for some.
National Hurricane Center monitoring new disturbance off Florida's coast
Ontario and Quebec are expected to see a considerable amount of rain as the remnants from what was once Hurricane Beryl track through the region on Wednesday. Some areas could see over 100 mm of rain, increasing the risk of flooding
Hot temperatures and a muggy air mass in Alberta will fuel a risk for thunderstorms on Wednesday, potentially severe in some locales.
At least three earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
Qafzeh needed surgery, but the zoo said it was important to reintroduce him to the group to maintain social bonds.
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of Europeans touring the American West and adventurers from around the U.S. are still being drawn to Death Valley National Park, even though the desolate region known as one of the Earth’s hottest places is being punished by a dangerous heat wave blamed for a motorcyclist’s death over the weekend.
The ridge bringing in record breaking heat to B.C. & Alberta will now be bringing in the risk of severe storms. the northern edge of the ridge, also known as the ring of fire will initiate thunderstorms for much of The Prairies. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
When Tim Burrows bought his first electric vehicle in 2013, he and his wife took a trip down east and around the Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island. It was pretty novel for the time. Less than 3,000 of the 1.78 million vehicles purchased that year were electric while the fear of being stranded nowhere near a charger was so stress inducing that even the most committed environmentalists thought twice about taking the leap. Chargers were few and far between. The range on a fully charged battery was
PLAINFIELD, Vt. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Beryl dumped heavy rain on Vermont, washing away much of an apartment building, knocking out bridges and cutting off towns, and retraumatizing a state still recovering from catastrophic floods that hit a year ago to the day. At least one person died, officials said Thursday.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for Republican officials pressed Montana's Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a landmark climate ruling that said the state was violating residents' constitutional right to a clean environment by allowing oil, gas and coal projects without regard for global warming.
B.C. set some new temperature records this week after heat usurped previous high tallies. The heat will continue to pose a risk to health and it may ignite new wildfires.
Here’s where the hottest ocean temperatures in Florida were this week and what water temperature is considered unsafe for swimmers.
Remnant moisture from Beryl continues to move eastward and will hit the East Coast with heavier rain on Thursday, raising the threat for flooding in some locales.
Most species of the rarely seen anglerfish live up to a mile beneath the ocean, where the females lure prey with a head-dangling hook appendage and permanently fuse with male suitors. It doesn't get much stranger than that.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details.
Can you trust the weather forecast in Myrtle Beach? Here’s how accurate they are and why they matter as a more severe 2024 hurricane season approaches.
The tornados in the new movie are down-to-the-particle replicas of the real thing, and close up, from the bottom, we can just about see the dusty winds that combine to create them, but viewed from a distance they don’t have the eerie muscular power a real tornado often has, the sense of air churning so fast that it becomes nearly solid. They aren’t scary in that way. They're impressive but they don't wow you.