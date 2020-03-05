Stay stylish and toasty in this season’s best ski and snowboard pants

After a proper jacket, your pants are the next most important piece of kit to keep you warm and comfortable while you shred the slopes. They have a tough job to do: a good pair of ski or snowboard pants keeps your legs protected from the elements, allows for unrestricted movement, and prevents abrasion during inevitable wipeouts.

The exact type of pant you choose depends on several variables, most notably what kind of conditions you’ll find yourself in regularly. Backcountry enthusiasts need a different pant than casual resort-goers. Insulation is more important for colder climates, while East Coast skiers and riders will probably benefit more from better waterproofing thanks to typically “wetter” snows.

Here are some of the best options we’ve found for the 2019-20 ski season, based on user reviews and personal experience.

Men’s

Arc’teryx Sabre

Exceptional craftsmanship comes with a price, and Arc’teryx is one of those brands that put a dent in your wallet. But we think an option like the

Arc'teryx Sabre

is potentially one of the best ski pants on the market today. Here’s why: the Sabre features a three-layer Gore-Tex construction for ultimate protection from the elements, and softshell fabric allows for unhindered movement. The 40 grams of fleece insulation will keep your legs warm during backcountry tours. The Sabre features fully taped seams, a DWR finish, watertight zippers, and internal stretch cuff gaiters that fit over ski boots.

In addition to protection from the elements, Arc’teryx made sure these pants would uphold any degree of mountainside bashing. Keprotec instep patches prevent abrasion and ski cuts, while Cordura Powder cuffs seal out snow. These pants will last you for several seasons and still look and perform like new.

Arc'teryx Sabre

The North Face Freedom



Given the usual pricing you see with The North Face, the

is fairly cheap. But don’t confuse the low price with lower quality: this pant is one of the company’s best sellers. The waterproof and breathable DryVent shell keeps you dry in a variety of conditions, while a 60g layer of Heatseeker insulation ensures you stay warm.

North Face’s Chimney Vent cooling system directs airflow from StretchVent gaiters to vents located near the inner thigh, keeping you comfortable on warmer days. Freedom pants are durable: reinforced kick-patches and edge guards defend your investment from all kinds of hazards, whether the edge of your board or a gravel parking lot. As a side note, there is also a version of the Freedom pant for women as well.

