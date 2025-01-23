Staying chilly, with a chance of flurries Thursday

CBC

For the past five weeks, Toronto night nurse Keren Elumir has been handing out clean underwear and electrolyte packets at a safe consumption and overdose prevention site in Moss Park.She's been seeing more and more people with the telltale signs of a Shigella infection, also known as shigellosis: diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.Toronto has an outbreak of 11 confirmed cases, all among homeless people, who don't always have reliable access to facilities like washrooms."You'll hear people yellin