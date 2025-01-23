Staying chilly, with a chance of flurries Thursday
WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich has the latest on a chance of flurries today, cold tomorrow, but a chance to thaw by the weekend.
WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich has the latest on a chance of flurries today, cold tomorrow, but a chance to thaw by the weekend.
The Queen visited Swindon's Great Western Hospital on Tuesday, with royal watchers noticing she made a mistake during her trip
Coronation Street has sparked backlash from a leading kidney charity regarding its Carla Connor storyline.
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
A few lifestyle habits can make or break your feet.
Mikey has exceeded expectations to become a little boy who loves the outdoors, eating pizza and spending time with his family
For the past five weeks, Toronto night nurse Keren Elumir has been handing out clean underwear and electrolyte packets at a safe consumption and overdose prevention site in Moss Park.She's been seeing more and more people with the telltale signs of a Shigella infection, also known as shigellosis: diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.Toronto has an outbreak of 11 confirmed cases, all among homeless people, who don't always have reliable access to facilities like washrooms."You'll hear people yellin
Nutrition experts share the top foods you should not eat because they contain unhealthy fats, sweeteners, harmful pesticides, lots of sodium, and more.
The majority of Americans think prescription drug costs are unreasonable and believe a major contributor to the high cost is profits made by pharmaceutical companies, a survey by KFF found. Although...
Prince William's wife Princess Kate reportedly moved out of her family home, Adelaide Cottage, during her cancer recovery – why her mother Carole's property was the perfect place to rest
"The one that immediately makes me livid is 'Don't pick your baby up every time she cries. You're just teaching her how to manipulate you.' Said about my 3-week-old. As if a newborn would be learning how to game the system."
People are encouraged to either throw away affected eggs or return them to the store
Dog-lover Camilla met poodle Fenton during a tour of Great Western Hospital in Swindon, which has recently undergone a near-£35m transformation.
Cheryl Coulombe explained she used to consume 1,500 calories per day. Now, she bumped that up to 2,200 calories and feels "a lot better."
My sister is nonverbal and has intellectual disabilities. My kids didn't seem to care and wanted to know more about her during a family trip.
“When you go to nursing school, you don’t think you’ll plan a wedding, but that was really important for the patient and family that day,” one of the nurses said
According to the Town of Geneva Police Department, officers found Michael Meagher with gunshot wounds near Kale Road and Lincoln Drive Monday at approximately 2 a.m.
Acute hospital wards are facing "real challenges", as a study showed the number of children being admitted due to mental health concerns has gone up by two-thirds in 10 years. Annual admissions for children and young people, aged five to 18 with mental health issues, increased by 65% in a decade - from 24,198 in 2012 to 39,925 in 2022, according to the study.
Not only did thieves steal a Howard County woman's credit card information, but they also bought merchandise and showed up at her front door to steal the delivery. Cheryl Skinner, of Ellicott City, said she fell victim to a sophisticated fraud scheme, and she shared her experience with 11 News out of concern for other possible victims.
Built in the 1840s, the facility was designed to care for Welsh-speakers with mental illnesses.
A 39-year-old Toronto man has been charged after an 8-month-old baby girl died in hospital following a Scarborough house fire on the weekend.The fire happened in the area of Finch Avenue East and Brimley Road. Toronto police were called to the home on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.In a news release on Wednesday, police said the fire broke out in the basement. Police said on the weekend that four people were taken to hospital following the fire: the baby girl, a four-year-old boy, a woman in her 70s who