Staying safe in freezing temperatures
When I told my doctor about my stomach issues, she said it sounded like I had anxiety.
The little girl was found in East Ham on Thursday.
A royal reporter explained why journalists have been given an extra piece of medical information about Kate Middleton's recent surgery and hospitalization.
Here's why Kate Middleton and King Charles' surgeries were announced on the same day.
Our genes heavily influence what we eat, but there are still things we do to make being a healthy weight easier, professor Giles Yeo said.
"The idea of just telling them to never use drugs, that doesn't work."
TORONTO — As Loblaws moves to reduce its 50 per cent discount on food approaching its best before date to the more modest 30 per cent, experts say those time stamps aren't an accurate measure of whether groceries are safe to eat. Very few food items have true "expiry" or "use-by" dates printed on their labels, say food safety professors. The more common "best before" dates just indicate when food is at its peak freshness — in other words, when it tastes the best. Some food is safe for weeks or m
From baby formula to Quaker granola, here's a list of latest recalls parents need to know about.
Cori Broadcast says she "started breaking down crying" after being told she had had a stroke at 24.
A debilitating parasite that causes a fatal disease in fish has been confirmed in British Columbia for the first time, four months after a suspected case in the Rockies caused several bodies of water to be closed.Emerald Lake and several nearby lakes in B.C.'s Yoho National Park, roughly 175 kilometres northwest of Calgary, were shuttered after a suspected case of whirling disease was found last September.Parks Canada said on Friday that further testing confirmed the presence of whirling disease
There's nothing special about the viral 12-3-30 workout. You can have more fun and and get bigger benefits — here are three workouts to try instead.
Fewer Windsor-Essex schools with nurses and some residents unable to get help quitting smoking are among the changes at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit after laying off two dozen staff amid a budget crunch. The layoffs affecting 24 staff positions were first announced in December and will be complete by mid-February, said CEO Ken Blanchette at a board of health meeting Thursday. Health unit staff outlined the shifts in programming that will work within their new constraints during the board
Colorectal cancer cases have been rising over the past 20 years, and it's now a major killer in men and women.
While overall cancer deaths have declined in the U.S., the American Cancer Society found colon and rectal cancers have become leading causes of cancer death in younger adults. Here’s what you need to know.
MONTREAL — A Montreal billionaire accused of paying underage girls for sex is in poor health and must be compelled to testify before a class-action lawsuit against him is authorized, the lawyer behind the case argued Thursday. Jeff Orenstein has asked the Quebec Superior Court for permission to question Robert Miller as soon as possible because he said he worries the 80-year-old will be dead by the time the case goes to trial. "It's very clear that it's now or never, he has a degenerative illnes
For 10 days in September, Mark Steel thought there was a chance he might not have cancer. He was waiting for biopsy results on a lump in his neck. He’d been told they would come through in a few days; doctor friends assured him that if this was serious, he’d hear quickly. The days passed – a week turned to two. “Every day that went by without me hearing the results I thought oh that’s a good sign because if it was bad I’d have heard by now,” he says. “What I didn’t account for was that they’d lo
Lucy Rudd, 29, began experiencing pain during sex, irregular bleeding, and IBS-like symptoms in January 2023
The double health announcements from the United Kingdom's royal family — on Kate, the Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery and King Charles III 's prostate treatment — have put a spotlight on the private lives of senior royals. Charles, 75, is head of state, and Kate, 42, is destined to be queen when her husband Prince William succeeds his father on the throne. The disclosure of Charles' and Kate's health details was seen by some royal observers as a sign that the monarchy is adapting to modern communications after centuries of staying tight-lipped about health matters. WHAT WAS ANNOUNCED?
Chandler Plante has gone viral on TikTok with her positivity after a medical episode left her without vision in one eye
The youngest child of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has shared that she suffered a “severe stroke.”