Steam Spring Cleaning Event Rewards Players For Clearing Out Their Backlog

Steam wants you to dust off your game library in the Steam Spring Cleaning event. Players are rewarded for going through their backlog of games and playing ones that haven’t been touched in a while.

As seen on the Steam site, players can earn trophies by completing daily tasks. The tasks today include playing a game you haven’t played before, using the “Spin Cycle” game picker to decide what you’ll play and playing one of the free games available through the event.

The free games available through May 28 include Borderlands 2, Don’t Starve Together, Dead By Daylight, Left 4 Dead 2, Cities: Skylines, Tyranny, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Dirt 4 and Castle Crashers.

Additionally, players can earn trophies throughout the event. These include playing a game that was recommended by a friend, playing the first game ever added to your Steam account, playing a game you purchased within the last six months and more. There are six event-long trophies and three daily trophies per day, meaning there should be a total of 21 trophies to earn over the entire event.

Once enough trophies are earned, players will unlock a unique badge for their profile. This badge can be leveled up by earning even more trophies.

It should be noted that this is not a Spring Sale on Steam. No games are discounted during this event, except for those nine games that are free to play through the event. Once the event ends, player will no longer have access to the games unless the player buys a copy.

The Steam Spring Cleaning event is now live, and runs to May 28 at 5 p.m. EDT. Every game in your Steam library is eligible to help you unlock rewards, assuming the games meet the specific criteria required to earn the trophies.

So what do you think? Do you have any games in your Steam collection you haven’t even downloaded yet? What is the first game you added to your Steam Library? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

