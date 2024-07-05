Steamy Friday Ahead With Few Storms

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network - Video
Canada has a new tornado hot spot; why is it changing?
Canada is number two in the world when it comes to tornado numbers. As technology improves, so does the ability to track and confirm tornadoes. The Weather Network's Mark Robinson spoke to The Northern Tornadoes Project about the changes occurring in Canada's tornado season, including the hot spot in the country.
- The Canadian Press
Beryl heads toward Jamaica as a major hurricane after ripping through southeast Caribbean
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier crossing islands in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.
- The Weather Network
Thunderstorm, heavy rain risk bubbles up in Ontario. Forecast details, here
A passing cold front will be the trigger for thunderstorms with heavy rain to develop across much of Ontario on Wednesday
- The Weather Network
Swarm of quakes strike off the B.C. coast; no tsunami threat
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Beryl roars by Jamaica after killing at least 7 people in the southeast Caribbean
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
- The Weather Network
Scorching July heat, first 40°C day makes its way to Canada
After a chilly end to June and start to July, folks across parts of Canada will finally be feeling the summer heat; we could even see a new hotspot emerge
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storms threaten Ontario's Friday plans
Heat and humidity continues across southern Ontario prompting the threat for severe storms as a low pressure system tracks in. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- PA Media: Video
Footage shows damage from Hurricane Beryl
Hurricane Beryl made landfall on the island of Carriacou in Grenada as the earliest Category 4 storm in the Atlantic. Drone footage showed ripped-off roofs and other houses demolished by the force of the winds.
- The Independent
Mapped: Hurricane Beryl powers through Caribbean islands as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Beryl could make a ‘rare’ double strike in Mexico and potentially impact southeastern US
- Business Insider
Dangerous feral hogs that destroy lawns and eat plastic are growing across the US, and states can't kill them fast enough
The US has long struggled with its feral pig problem, which causes billions of dollars in damage. They're difficult to control for a slew of reasons.
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada issues multiple warnings as B.C. braces for weekend heat
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of Vancouver Island and inland sections of coastal British Columbia as the province braces for a heat wave.
- The Canadian Press
Massive makos, Queen Bosses and a baby angel shark on Discovery 'Shark Week,' where women shine
NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine stepping into a life-sized whale carcass decoy and steering it into deep water. You're looking — yes, looking — for a group of hungry sharks to spark a feeding frenzy. To attract them, you shoot out hundreds of gallons of synthetic blood and chum. Then watch them lose it.
- The Canadian Press
Orphan B.C. orca calf unseen since May 10 despite family sightings: researchers
VICTORIA — A whale research group that was involved in efforts to rescue an orphaned orca calf from a Vancouver Island lagoon says she has not been seen since May 10, despite multiple recent sightings of her family members.
- The Weather Network
Stationary, stormy pattern on the Prairies means daily severe weather risk
Continuing for much of the first week of July, the thunderstorm risk will persist across parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and will include a swath of severe weather to watch out for.
- The Weather Network
Hurricane Beryl threatens North American landfalls this weekend
The storm continues chugging through the Caribbean toward landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula
- USA TODAY
Is Hurricane Beryl going to hit Texas? The chances are increasing
Portions of South Texas are now within the forecast cone of Hurricane Beryl, which could arrive to the state over the weekend or early Monday.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica, takes aim at Cayman Islands
- CBC
Zebras adjusting to life in Moncton zoo after being seized in Saskatchewan
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain
- CBC
Hurricane Beryl roars toward Jamaica after killing 6
Jamaica was put under curfew ahead of Hurricane Beryl making landfall. The Category 4 storm has killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
- The Canadian Press
Dangerously high heat builds in California and the south-central United States
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Swaths of California sweltered Tuesday and things were only expected to get worse during the Fourth of July holiday week for parts of the United States, with nearly 90 million people under heat alerts.