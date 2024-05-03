Steel cylinder breaks free at work site, kills woman walking down Pittsburgh sidewalk

A steel drum killed a Pennsylvania hospital worker early Friday morning after it rolled away from a nearby construction site and crushed her as she walked by.

Emergency responders and police offers responded just before 11 a.m. Friday to reports of woman a with a head injury near Peterson Events Center, a stadium located on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus.

The woman had “significant, grave injuries” to her head, dying a few minutes after medics arrived on scene, the city’s public safety department said in news release.

"Obviously there is a construction site here, a large, metal steel drum that escaped from the construction site, rolled down the hill, broke through a section of fencing, and the woman was on the sidewalk, street area when she was struck by the runaway piece of metal," Emily Bourne, a department spokesperson shared with CBS News.

#BREAKING: A hospital employee was killed near the Peterson Event Center in Oakland after a massive steel tube broke free from a nearby construction site, rolled down hill and hit her. The roll came to rest against a truck. Crews on scene investigation. @KDKA #KDKADroneTeam pic.twitter.com/UQCaLMqwAs — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) May 3, 2024

The tube ultimately came to rest against a black pickup truck, Ian Smith, KDKA-TV photographer reported.

Witnesses on scene tried to administer CPR before medics arrived, but were ultimately unsuccessful, according to the department.

Here’s what we know.

Woman struck and killed was a hospital worker, worked in the area

A steel pipe struck and killed a hospital worker in Oakland, a Pittsburgh neighborhood late Friday morning.

Pittsburgh Public Safety told CBS News that the woman was a “member at one of the hospitals in Oakland.” The identity of the woman will be released by the county medical examiner’s office.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, or UPMC said they “were saddened by this tragic incident."

"Our immediate concern is the well-being of our employees, patients and visitors. While this was not a UPMC construction site, this tragedy impacts our campuses and we are providing support services to our employees," according to statement obtained by USA TODAY. "Our deepest sympathies are with the victim's family, friends and colleagues."

The woman was a UPMC employee, working in the psychiatric hospital, Allison Hydzik, a UPMC spokesperson said.

“The City of Pittsburgh and Occupational Safety and Health Administration will lead the investigation with the full support of the University. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Jared Stonesifer, university spokesperson shared with USA TODAY.

