Steel town's youth consider futures ahead of A-levels

Brandon, who is a student at St Joseph's Roman Catholic school in Port Talbot, thinks the town will struggle once the blast furnaces shut down. [BBC]

Brandon Hookings said he had always looked beyond his hometown of Port Talbot for his future, but the news about significant job losses at its steelworks this year has been "devastating" for plans held by many of his family and friends.

The 18-year-old is hoping to get the A-level grades to study mathematics at Bath University, but he said some of his peers had considered apprenticeships at the Tata Steel site before the cuts were announced.

Tata has said it has paused the recruitment of new apprentices in south Wales this year as the company undergoes a restructure.

"I think the town is going to struggle when [the furnaces] close down and it’s really sad because it will affect local businesses as well," Brandon said.

The steel town's students are among thousands of young people across Wales, England and Northern Ireland expecting their A-level results on Thursday.

Isabelle Rabey, 18, a student at St Joseph's Roman Catholic school in Port Talbot, says she is hoping to get the grades to study English at university.

She said her best friend's studies had been impacted this year due to her dad losing his job at the steelworks.

"Her dad woke up one day and he didn't have a job. He had a lot of qualifications and he was lucky enough to find another job," she said.

"She was definitely affected and that would have impacted on her studying for a while.

"But she was supported by teachers in school, and one in particular was very supportive because I think people are more than understanding about the situation with the steelworks because it's such a big part of people's lives."

Meagan Griffiths says her younger brother had hopes of getting an apprenticeship in the steelworks [BBC]

The impact of the closure of Tata's blast furnaces in Port Talbot will be felt beyond the town.

At Neath college, Meagan Griffiths, 18, is awaiting her results in English language and literature, media studies, graphic design and the Welsh Baccalaureate.

But she said others who opted for the less academic route away from universities had considered an apprenticeship at Tata Steel as an option for the future, including her brother.

"It's a shame that such a good option is being taken away," she said.

"I think it will push people out of the area, especially if people look at other apprenticeships."

Meagan is also a member of Neath Port Talbot's youth council, along with Maddie Pritchard, 18, who is a student at Ysgol Bro Dur in Ystalyfera.

Nearly 2,000 steel jobs and thousands of contractors and supply chain jobs will be affected when the second blast furnace closes in September [BBC]

"Everyone around here knows somebody who has been affected," Maddie added.

"There are a few members of the youth council whose parents work there, so we decided to do a sponsored walk to raise money for families who are going to be affected and we raised over £800 for them."

A Tata Steel spokesperson said: "We are incredibly proud of our multi-award-winning apprentice scheme, which derives its success from a mix of on-site experience, academy training, and strong partnerships with local colleges.

"At our other sites, we continue to recruit new apprentices and we certainly anticipate restarting the recruitment of new apprentices for our south Wales sites in the coming years as we bring on stream low-CO2 steelmaking, new technology and further investments across our Wales-based businesses."