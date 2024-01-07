How Steelers’ win over Ravens impacted Dolphins’ potential first-round playoff matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ win against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday further crystallized the Dolphins playoff scenarios.

It also eliminated the possibility of the Dolphins playing host to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round.

Here are the Dolphins’ three potential first-round playoff scenarios:

▪ If the Dolphins (11-5) beat the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday (8:20 p.m., NBC), they would be the second seed and play host to Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs if the Jacksonville Jaguars win at the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

The Bills would be out of the playoffs in that scenario.

In that scenario, the Steelers would clinch the seventh seed. The second and seventh seeds meet in the first round; only the top seed gets a first round bye.

▪ If the Dolphins win on Sunday, they would be the second seed and play host to Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs if the Titans beat Jacksonville.

In this scenario, the Bills would be assured of the No. 7 seed and Dolphins would end up hosting the Bills on consecutive weekends.

The Dolphins also will play the Bills in the first round if Indianapolis and Houston tie on Saturday night and if the Dolphins win Sunday --- regardless of the Jaguars result.

▪ If the Dolphins lose on Sunday, they would be the sixth seed and open the playoffs at No. 3 seeded Kansas City.

The Bills and Dolphins would finish the season with the same record if Buffalo beats Miami, but the Bills would win the tiebreaker and win the AFC East by virtue of having swept the season series, in this scenario.

If this is Miami’s fate, the Dolphins - barring upsets - would need to win in Kansas City, then win in Baltimore and then win in Buffalo to advance to the Super Bowl.