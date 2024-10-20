Steeltown Murders scoops three Bafta Cymru awards

Philip Glenister (left) won best actor for Steeltown Murders with Marc Evans (centre) taking top director award while producer Hannah Thomas holds the best television drama award [Getty Images]

True crime drama Steeltown Murders has won three awards at the Bafta Cymru film and TV awards ceremony.

The story of the UK's biggest hunt for a serial killer took best television drama, best director for Marc Evans while Philip Glenister scooped best actor.

BBC Radio 2's Owain Wyn Evans hosted the gala event at the International Conference Centre Wales in Newport on Sunday night, where awards in 21 categories were given.

Comedian Rhod Gilbert won the presenter award for his cancer documentary A Pain in Neck.

"It's a bit of responsibility because it's a true story," Evans said of Steeltown Murders.

"But then when you get into it and you're working with the actors it's about what we do together."

Glenister added: "It was a joy for me... to be trusted in a role like this."

The Crown actor Mark Lewis Jones won the BAFTA Cymru Siân Phillips Award, which recognises a significant contribution to the industry.

"I was so moved by it hearing people [speak before the award]," he said.

"It's really special… a massive honour."