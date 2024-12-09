Steely-Eyed Luigi Mangione Appears for First Court Appearance

Luigi Mangione, the person of interest arrested in connection with the grisly killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week in New York City, was escorted to his preliminary arraignment in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania in handcuffs alongside a squad of police officers from multiple departments.

In the first footage published since his identification as a suspect in Thompson’s shooting death last Wednesday outside of a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the 26-year-old was taken out of a car by officers and into the courthouse for his initial appearance.

