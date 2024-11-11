STEF VDAY HIT

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Sick King Charles Can’t Control Prince Andrew and Prince William
Elderly and sick king revealed as powerless Cancer-struck King Charles looked an isolated monarch Sunday as he attended a pivotal veterans’ memorial event in London without his wife, Queen Camilla, who is fighting a chest infection, after a series of casual humiliations inflicted by his brother, Prince Prince Andrew, and his son, Prince William. William, in an intervention that would have been unthinkable before the king‘s cancer diagnosis, set out plans for a dramatic change of tone in his reig
- The Independent
Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration
Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet
- HuffPost
'No Way': Ex-DOJ Official Names 1 Issue Where Trump Will Lose 'Every Day' In Court
Neal Katyal warns the president-elect that even a conservative Supreme Court likely won't be on board with this part of his agenda.
- HuffPost
George Conway Pinpoints 'Disturbing' Reason He's Not Taking Donald Trump Win 'As Badly'
The conservative attorney talked about the "bubble" around MAGA voters.
- The Daily Beast
Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just
- CBC
Long list of rules pits Mississauga neighbours against townhouse board
A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws
President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon
- Hello!
Princess Kate debuts voluminous hair transformation - you should see the height
Kate Middleton looked incredible at the Festival of Remembrance. The wife of Prince William stunned fans with her tumbling new hair which was super voluminous, complete with high side parting.
- Hello!
'Devastated' Jamie Oliver apologises for 'damaging' children's book as he withdraws it from sale
Jamie Oliver has been forced to withdraw a children's book he wrote after it was criticised for "causing offence" to First Nation Australians. More details...
- BuzzFeed
"If I Told My Partner This, She'd Literally Never Sleep Again": Married People Are Revealing The Long-Held Secrets They Will Never, Ever Tell Their Partners
"As soon as my wife figured this out, she started having 'bad days' more often."
- Reuters
Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine - Washington Post
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of "Washington's sizeable military presence in Europe", the Post reported. During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war "within a day," but did not explain how he would do so.
- Business Insider
Economists say Trump could give Americans the very thing they voted against
Trump's campaign promises of broad-based tariffs, mass deportations, and lower taxes are seen fueling a new era of inflation in the US.
- BuzzFeed
I Suffer From The Most Painful Condition Known To Medicine — And My Life Is A Nightmare
"It is considered more painful than fibromyalgia or giving birth — even more painful than amputating a finger without anesthesia."
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice
John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.
- Hello!
Prince Harry's unexpected involvement in Remembrance Day revealed despite missing family reunion
Prince Harry was involved in Remembrance Day in the sweetest way, despite missing the royal family reunion during the parade on Sunday 10 November
- People
“All in the Family” Star Sally Struthers, 77, Seen Cycling in L.A. During Rare Public Outing
Struthers played Gloria Stivic — daughter of Edith and Archie Bunker — in the '70s sitcom
- People
Missing Father of 3 Faked His Disappearance in Kayak Accident and Fled to Europe: Police
Ryan Borgwardt was reported missing in Wisconsin on Aug. 12, but authorities now think he's in Europe following a 54-day-long search
- HuffPost UK
Putin Spokesperson Offers Sharp Response To Reports Of Russian President's Phone Call With Trump
The US president-elect allegedly warned the Russian leader not to escalate the Ukraine war.
- The Hill
RFK Jr.’s new bully pulpit sends public health shock waves
President-elect Trump’s promise to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “go wild” on health is demoralizing public health experts, who worry he could meddle with key government agencies, amplify vaccine hesitancy and direct agency funding to favor his preferred views. Those include removing fluoride from public water, promoting a wide variety of unorthodox and unproven treatments…
- InStyle
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Backless Halter Dress with a Thigh-High Slit to 'Wicked'
Best believe she got bejeweled for 'Wicked.'