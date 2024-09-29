How Steinhatchee residents say they survived Hurricane Helene
Hurricane Helene ravaged the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday night, plowing through towns like Steinhatchee.
Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States, with several fatalities reported as ferocious winds and rain lash the southeast.Helene came ashore around 11:10 p.m. as a Category 4 storm in Florida’s Big Bend, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It arrived with 140 mile per hour winds, making it the most powerful storm to strike the region and tying as the 14th strongest hurricane to hit anywhere in the U.S. since re
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
Thousands of people were rescued from flooded homes and cars.
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th CenturyNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Ar
Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby shot this video of a storm surge that washed away nearby mobile homes in Steinhatchee, Florida. Rigsby was riding out the storm in a house nearby. Speaking to CNN, he said several of the homes floated away and “crashed into each other.”
Dozens of people have died and millions are without power in the southeastern U.S. in the wake of Helene, a tropical storm as of Friday morning after coming ashore in Florida in the night as a powerful Cat. 4 storm.
