How Steinhatchee residents say they survived Hurricane Helene

The Daily Beast

Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States, with several fatalities reported as ferocious winds and rain lash the southeast.Helene came ashore around 11:10 p.m. as a Category 4 storm in Florida’s Big Bend, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It arrived with 140 mile per hour winds, making it the most powerful storm to strike the region and tying as the 14th strongest hurricane to hit anywhere in the U.S. since re