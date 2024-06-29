Stella Atom - A New Route 66 Attraction

Latest Stories
- Yahoo Canada Style
Paulina Gretzky throws husband Dustin Johnson a western-themed 40th birthday bash: A timeline of their relationship
The 35-year-old model shared a video of the pro-golfer's private birthday celebration that featured a performance by Kid Rock.
- People
Lauren Sánchez Rocks an Itsy Bitsy Gold Bikini While Jet Skiing with Jeff Bezos
She and her fiancé have reportedly been in Greece for a few weeks
- People
Ben Affleck Moves His Things Out of Shared Mansion with Jennifer Lopez amid Marriage Strain (Source)
"He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work," a source tells PEOPLE of Ben Affleck
- USA TODAY
David Foster calls wife Katharine McPhee 'fat' as viral video resurfaces
David Foster calls wife and "American Idol" alum Katharine McPhee "fat" during her time on the reality TV competition in a resurfaced video.
- Cosmopolitan
A Lip Reading of Everything Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Said to Each Other on Stage at the Eras Tour
A lip reading just dropped of what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said to each other on stage during the Eras Tour.
- Cosmopolitan
Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ben Affleck in Los Angeles After Getting “Breathing Room” on Vacation
Jennifer Lopez reunited with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles during a meeting amid their marriage problems.
- Teen Vogue
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sheer Skirt to the Louvre at Midnight
And no shoes.
- Hello!
Victoria Beckham's new dress will have the royal family queuing up
Victoria Beckham's latest dress is a monochrome style that is very royal-esque! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Duchess Sophie have all worn the wife of David Beckham's designs.
- Hello!
Tess Daly shows off sky-high legs in spellbinding swimsuit from lavish summer getaway
Strictly's Tess Daly never disappoints when it comes to summer fashion but did you see her latest swimsuit snap? See photo.
- People
Kris Jenner Tearfully Shares Results of Medical Scan: 'They Found Something'
“This just makes me really emotional,” the 68-year-old said in next week’s episode of ‘The Kardashians’
- Women's Health
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, And The Royals Chose Not To Celebrate Lilibet’s Birthday Publicly
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet turns three today, but the family chose to keep the celebrations private. Here’s why.
- Yahoo Celebrity UK
Celine Dion's doctor speechless at star's 'vulnerability' in crisis scene
Celine Dion's doctor Dr. Amanda Piquet told Yahoo that the singer's "vulnerability" was "beyond words" in crisis scene in I Am: Celine Dion.
- People
Nicole Kidman Has an Impromptu Photo Shoot in Her Hotel Room During Paris Trip with Daughter Sunday Rose
The actress admired the view from her luxurious accommodations in new snaps from her visit to Paris Fashion Week with her second youngest child
- Hello!
Why Duchess Sophie missed royal banquet with Prince Edward
The Duchess of Edinburgh was notably absent from the Guildhall banquet with Emperor Naruhito
- Elle
Selena Gomez Gave Martin Short a Very Revealing 13-Minute Interview About Fame
Selena Gomez was interviewed by her co-star Martin Short on Late Night With Jimmy Kimmel, where they had a really honest exchange about fame.
- Hello!
Rita Ora has coined it an itsy bitsy bikini summer once again
Rita Ora just made a case for heatwave dressing in a skimpy bikini. See photos
- Hello!
James Middleton shows off gargantuan Berkshire garden with adorable family photo
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton took to social media with an impressive photo of his huge garden which he shares with his wife Alizeée and son Inigo. See photo.
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice bears striking resemblance to iconic royal family member
Princess Beatrice looks so much like this iconic royal family member. Find out who.
- Hello!
Princess Rajwa of Jordan glows in flawless new baby bump photo
Queen Rania shared a photo of her son, Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan, and his wife, Princess Rajwa, with her blossoming baby bump on show
- People
Michael Jackson Was Over $500 Million in Debt at Time of Death, New Court Documents Reveal
The executors of the late star's now $2 billion estate have filed a petition for back pay from 2018