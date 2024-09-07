Stellantis recalls over 1.2M Ram 1500 pickup trucks in the US

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall notification for 1,227,808 of its 2019, 2021-2024 Ram 1500 vehicles in the U.S. from Chrysler's parent company Stellantis for a software malfunction .

Stellantis is recalling 1,227,808 of its 2019, 2021-2024 Ram 1500 vehicles. A software malfunction can cause the anti-lock brake system (ABS) control module to disable the electronic stability control system, the recall report said. If a driver operates their vehicle with a disabled electronic stability control system, it can increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

In addition, the automobile company said they are recalling 7,299 of its MOPAR ABS used as replacement parts in the recalled vehicles.

The NHTSA said that the Ram 1500 “fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, ‘Electronic Stability Control Systems.’”

To resolve the issue, dealers will update the ABS control module software. This service will be completed for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent on Oct. 3. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is 85B.

Recalled vehicles:

2019 Ram 1500

2021-2024 Ram 1500

