'A step in the right direction': Muskoka breweries react to the federal 'Beer Tax' cap

“A big help, for sure.”

That is how Lake of Bays Brewing Co.'s chief executive officer Darren Smith described the alcohol excise duty relief.

On Sunday, March 9, the federal government announced it is capping the inflation adjustment at two per cent for beer, spirit, and wine excise for two years. The government also said it is cutting by half the excise duty rate on the first 15,000 hectolitres of beer brewed in Canada until 2026.

“To urgently deliver this tax relief to local craft breweries facing surging production costs, these measures would be effective for two years starting on April 1, 2024,” a press release posted by the Department of Finance Canada reads.

This announcement comes after the beer industry has pushed for tax relief since early 2024.

Muskoka breweries were no exception, and operators shared their experience trying to stay afloat in the current market.

“I think it's a step in the right direction,” Smith said. “This will significantly reduce costs on our beer production, saving us tens of thousands of dollars a year.

"(I) would love to see this change to the excise rate bands made permanent and expanded to cover some of the following highest tax brackets. I would also like to see the automatic federal tax escalator scrapped altogether rather than temporarily capped.”

Although Smith says there is still room for improvement at the federal level, the freeze helps. However, both Smith and Muskoka Brewery's chief executive officer, Todd Lewin, agree the provincial tax system is the real burden.

“One thing that hasn't changed is on the provincial front,” Lewin said.

“Despite the federal government's announcements on excise tax and the escalator tax, Ontario still pays the highest tax rate in Canada. We're hopeful that there'll be something in the Ontario spring budget over the next couple of weeks, because we are the most heavily taxed province on beer in Canada.”

According to the province, the basic beer tax is calculated based on the volume of beer bought and depends on the beer type — whether it is draft or non‑draft beer.

Microbrewers in Ontario must pay 35.96 ¢/L for draft beer, 39.75 ¢/L for non-draft beer, plus 8.93 cents for an environmental tax.

Quebec is the province that comes closest to Ontario taxes, with 36 ¢/L regardless of the type of beer.

“Supporting local breweries is especially important here in Muskoka, as we live in a seasonal community. Breweries offer good full-time, living-wage jobs year-round,” said Lewin. “It's not only about the jobs. These breweries are also acting as community hubs across towns in Muskoka.”

Smith added that he expects this move from the federal government to provide some added impetus and lead to some changes in the provincial tax system.

Julian Orlando Chaves, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Huntsville Forester