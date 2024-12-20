Who will step into Dorothy's silver shoes in Wicked: Part Two?

Cynthia Erivo (left) and Ariana Grande arriving for the UK premiere of Wicked at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Wicked has transported fans to Oz, and now the rumour mill has already started spinning about who could appear on our screens in the next instalment due next year.

The musical adaptation still has another part to be released in cinemas, with a key character set to be introduced.

The first instalment was set years before the events of The Wizard of Oz, but we did get a very brief glimpse of Dorothy and her pals as they were shown walking down the Yellow Brick Road.

Part one followed 'Wicked Witch' Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and her backstory, charting her days as an ostracised daughter and then again as a student at Shiz University.

She struck up a complicated friendship with Galinda (aka Glinda), the supposed Good Witch, played by Ariana Grande.

But the ending saw her fly off to start her solo life, painting a different picture than the traditional one of her being “bad”, setting fans up nicely for part two.

Set to hit our screens in November 2025 and entitled Wicked: For Good, here is all we know about whether we will see a Dorothy and who could play her.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande arrive at the premiere of ‘Wicked’ at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles (AP)

Will there be a Dorothy in part two?

Essentially, we do not know for sure just yet. And the writers and directors have been just as coy about letting anything slip.

There is no Dorothy ever seen in the stage show, just the suggestion on stage and a voice, but that does not mean there will not be one in the film adaptation.

Speaking to Variety about Dorothy's cameo scene in Part One, director Jon M Chu said: "The Wizard of Oz is potentially a dream. It’s a world where there are no real stakes. Knowing that Elphaba and Glinda live in a world of real stakes, we had to reestablish with the audience that this was real."

He added: "In the show, Dorothy is around. They have to intersect, and you can only tease it so much. I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two. There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want.

"And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I’ll leave that up to Part Two."

Who could play the role?

No actress is credited as playing Dorothy just yet but there are names doing the rounds, of who fans think they may see, and of people fans would love to see.

Here are the two names being used most frequently who could be in the running:

The stage star

Alisha Weir as Matilda (DAN SMITH)

One young star rumoured to be taking on the role is Alisha Weir (Matilda: The Musical).

Some super sleuth social media users have aired their theories that actress Alisha Weir will portray Dorothy after she walked the red carpet at the London premiere of Wicked wearing a pair of metallic silver flats.

In Wicked: Part One, a glimpse of Dorothy was seen from behind where she was wearing heeled silver shoes.

Fans have taken to social media to say they would love to see her take on the role after her success in another film adaptation.

If she's shown up at the premieres... pic.twitter.com/P778pbRyOR — Nicholas deserves better 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@leepunzel) December 11, 2024

if it really is true that alisha weir got cast as dorothy gale… that would be SO perfect 🥹



she’s an amazing actress, can sing & is close to dorothy’s actual age too | #wicked🫧🧹 pic.twitter.com/S2eI1u0cfv — °❀ 🫧 (@assemblers_) November 25, 2024

please let this rumor be true 🤞 alisha weir playing dorothy would be so good she’s extremely talented pic.twitter.com/DopeOmjrf9 — lana (@themycira) November 25, 2024

The party girl

Charli XCX coined the term Brat, sparking the brat summer which became one of the biggest TikTok trends in 2024 (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Other fans are convinced Charli XCX should play the character, with one writing on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "Dorothy was the OG brat."

Dorothy was the OG brat xcx @charli_xcx pic.twitter.com/oSKVfyGsuU — Andrew Wakeham | 🫶🏻 (@AndrewWakeham) November 26, 2024