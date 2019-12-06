Step Inside This Historic Oasis Near Art Basel Miami Beach

From ELLE Decor

Eighty years ago, the likes of Winston Churchill and Frank Sinatra visited Miami’s Surf Club to unwind. Today, while tens of thousands of people visit the city for Art Basel Miami Beach, the Surf Club, in nearby Surfside, Florida, is offering a new refuge to guests, residents, and members, one that gives art lovers a chance to sit back and relax after a packed day of touring exhibitions and installations.

“The Surf Club is an oasis within the busyness of Art Basel week,” says the club’s head of marketing, Gabriela Navarro. “One can immediately sense the tranquility and understated elegance that emanates here.”

The Surf Club Cabanas were conceived by French architect Joseph Dirand to mimic the design of the original club, which opened its doors on New Year’s Eve, 1930. Each space offers an indoor-outdoor living area with a full bathroom and minibar; all cabanas are framed by gardens and pools and lie just a few steps away from the beach.

“The Surf Club might have a storied past, a glittering list of names attached to it, and a bigger scale and scope than before,” Navarro says, “but the powerful sense of possibility and timeless values for which it has always been cherished remain as strong as ever.”

The club features top-notch service from the Four Seasons, a restaurant by the Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller, and a comfortable place to cool down, surrender into a quick nap, or use as a base between the pool and the beach. There is also a spa, three additional restaurants—including Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar, which offers the largest selection of Champagne in Miami—and two boutiques on the grounds. So when you’re out and about seeing the art this weekend, don’t forget that you’ll have a classic destination for kicking back and relaxing afterward.

