Steph and Ayesha Curry Celebrate 'Ups and Downs' in Loving Messages on 8th Wedding Anniversary

Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, are celebrating 8 years of marriage!

On Thursday, the six-time NBA All-Star and TV personality and best-selling cookbook author, celebrated their marriage milestone — marking the occasion with sweet tributes to one another on their Instagram accounts.

In each post, the couple noted how both the challenging and happy times have worked together to make their relationship stronger.

“My baby, my love, my life. What can I say. This is us 8 years married in, loving each other for 11 and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day,” Ayesha, 30, captioned a selfie of the pair. “Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss.”

The Family Food Fight host added, “Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key. When the trauma becomes the triumph you win! I love you for ever and always constantly giving the ultimate glory to God. Here’s to 8!”

The Golden State Warriors basketball player paid tribute to his wife in a separate post.

“This wasn’t today but this was the vibe to celebrate 8 years of officially doing life together. Growing strong through all the ups and downs,” Stephen wrote. “Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear! That @ayeshacurry….that’s my baby right there….love you and thank you for being my Proverbs 31:10-11 everyday!”

Steph and and Ayesha recalled their love story to PEOPLE back in May 2017. The Currys first met at their church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were teens.

But it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

“We were just kids,” Ayesha recalled. “He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalization that maybe he wasn’t for me.”

“I don’t remember the exact first day I saw her,” Steph added, joking, “There was no wind blowing in her face with a backlight.”

Years later, when she was acting and modeling in Los Angeles and he was playing college basketball at Davidson, Steph and Ayesha reconnected when he was in town for the annual ESPYs.

Having just come off of leading his team to the Elite 8 in the 2008 March Madness tournament, Steph was already starting to make a name for himself in the sports world — a fact that was lost on Ayesha, who admittedly wasn’t into sports before meeting Steph.

“She really didn’t know what I did at the time,” he said. “It was pretty refreshing.”

Steph and Ayesha Curry

Though she turned him down at first, Ayesha finally agreed to go out with him after he reached out to her on Facebook.

The couple described their first date to PEOPLE as “cheesy.” Ayesha picked Stephen up in her ’95 Astro van and they went to Hollywood Boulevard, where they drank chai tea lattes, took pictures with Marilyn Monroe impersonators, and the up-and-coming basketball star spent all the money in his pocket on a pair of Oakley sunglasses for his date — an attempt to impress her.

Ayesha quickly realized preconceived notions about him were wrong. “He was so funny and silly,” she remembered, “the absolute opposite of what I thought he was going to be.”

