Steph Curry did not say Filipinos were ‘stupid’ for voting ‘killing president’

Apparently, even NBA star Stephen Curry is not immune from being a victim of the Philippines’ fake news machine.

You see, one website called Team Pacman Official (named after Manny Pacquiao) published a fake article about Curry on Sept.3 with this scandalous headline: “‘Filipinos are STUPID because they voted a killing president’ says Stephen Curry on CNN Interview.”

It’s not what you’d expect from a guy who probably knows by now that he has legions of Filipino fans. And sure, there’s a lot to be said about President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody campaign against drugs, but to say Filipinos are “stupid?” That doesn’t sound like Curry at all.

The fact-checkers at AFP Philippines learned that the image that Team Pacman used came from a CNN interview that aired on Feb. 24 this year. The only president Curry mentioned in that interview was US President Donald Trump, but not a single mention of Duterte could be heard.

You can watch the interview below, and read the transcript here.

But it doesn’t stop there. The hardworking team at Team Pacman Official also claimed that Duterte has reacted to Curry’s fake incendiary comments. Their article came with this clickbaity headline in Filipino: “Here’s what Pres. Duterte said to NBA Star Stephen Curry [who said] Filipinos are Stupid!”

We hate to state the obvious but this is fake too.

And get this — they also claimed to have interviewed NBA stars Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Lebron James to get their thoughts about Curry’s “stupid” comments. Their editorial team must be so well-connected to interview such prominent athletes.

