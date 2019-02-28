Steph Curry Throws Alley Oop to Parkland Student Before Game Against the Miami Heat

Steph Curry tossing an alley oop to a student from Parkland pic.twitter.com/nDYEic3nt3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 27, 2019

Before their game against the Miami Heat, the NBA champion Golden State Warriors took time to host students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a year after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting on campus.

The Warriors invited a group from the high school to their shootaround on Wednesday, where star Stephen Curry tossed an alley opp to one of the students, who slammed the ball right into the American Airlines Center basket without missing a beat. Warriors stars Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green were also on hand and interacting with the students, a video posted The Athletic reporter Anthony Slater shows.

On February 14, 2018, a former student opened fire at the Parkland, Flordia, school killing 17 and injuring more than a dozen others.

Tributes poured in from around the country in the months after the massacre, and NBA players and coaches have been some of the most prominent in voicing their support for passing gun control legislation. Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose father was killed in a shooting, has been a vocal advocate for enacting these laws.

“I know what it feels like,” Kerr a month after the tragedy, according to the Denver Post. “I know how it feels.”

On the anniversary of the shooting, Kerr tweeted his support for the March for Our Lives movement, which was formed in the days that followed.

“Today i sat in the exact same Portland hotel room as i did one year ago,when I watched the horrific Parkland news on TV,” Kerr wrote on Twitter. “I’m thinking about the victims and their families, the devastation and the despair. But I’m also inspired by the @AMarch4OurLives movement that has blossomed.”

The Warriors would go on to lose to the Heat on Wednesday night when Dwayne Wade hit a last-second three-pointer to win 125-126.

Wade, too, has voiced his support for the families of Stone Douglas students.

Just days after the shooting, victim Joaquin Oliver‘s parents revealed they buried their 17-year-old son in his favorite Wade basketball jersey.

“It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard,” Wade tweeted after the funeral. “Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you.”