Steph Curry's Family of 6 Celebrates Thanksgiving with Adorable Photos: 'Happy Day to Give Thanks'

Steph and Ayesha Curry share four kids: Riley, Ryan, Canon and Caius

Steph Curry/Instagram Steph, Ayesha Curry and their kids in 2024

Steph Curry and his family are giving thanks.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Golden State Warriors point guard posted sweet photos on Instagram of his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their family celebrating Thanksgiving. "Happy day to give thanks from the Currys 🙌🏽," Steph, 36, captioned the carousel.

Steph's post featured cozy pictures of him and Ayesha, 35, with their sons — Canon, 6, and Caius, 6 months — along with a photo of Canon posing with older sisters Riley, 12 and Ryan, 9, looking all grown up in formalwear.



Canon also posed with a smiley baby Caius in his lap. Another image showed Ayesha in what appears to be a space station simulator, while other pictures featured the Curry family all dressed up.

Steph Curry/Instagram Canon, Caius, Ayesha and Steph Curry in 2024

The Seasoned Life author also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, writing: "grateful grateful grateful." She then joked, "(Still trying to figure out how I've managed to have 4 kids at my ripe young age of 24."

Ayesha and Steph welcomed Caius in May. "Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!" Steph wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a picture of their son's small hand.

The basketball star added, "He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!"



Steph Curry/Instagram Canon, Ryan and Riley Curry

Ayesha spoke to PEOPLE in November about what she's most excited about this holiday season with a new addition to their family. "We just had his stocking made. Never thought we'd be making another stocking, and yet here we are," Ayesha said.

"And so I think it's going to be a big deal in a couple of weeks when we go to hang up that extra stocking that we didn't know we needed but now couldn't have it any other way," she continued.



Steph Curry/Instagram Canon and Caius Curry

The chef was also already anticipating the tears that comes with these sweet milestones. "I think that's going to be really, really exciting and nostalgic. And I'm such a crier, I'm sure I'll cry, but I think that's great," she said.

Ayesha added, "He's still little, so he's not going to know what the heck's going on, but I think the other kids will be able to build those memories."