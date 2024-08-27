Steph McGovern melts hearts with ultra-rare snapshot of daughter

Steph's Packed Lunch star Steph McGovern melted hearts on Monday when she shared a precious photo with her rarely-seen daughter.



Taking to Instagram, the TV star, 42, uploaded the sweetest snapshot of herself walking with her daughter propped on her shoulders. While Steph kept her daughter's identity hidden, she did share a close-up of herself pulling a humorous face.

The presenter delighted fans with an ultra-rare snapshot of her daughter (Instagram)

In her caption, she wrote: "Forget Botox, just get yourself a child to pull your face back instead. A facelift that's head and shoulders above the rest."

Steph's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "The only face-lift I would consider!" while a second noted: "Cheaper too lol," and a third chimed in: "Brilliant!"

Steph is a mother-of-one (Getty Images)

Steph welcomed her daughter in November 2019. She shares her little girl with her partner whose identity remains a mystery.

You may also like

Since welcoming their bundle of joy, the presenter has kept details of her family life under wraps, opting to keep their names and identities out of the spotlight.

Speaking to The Express in 2022, she said: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them.

"My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinion of others."

Steph welcomed her daughter in November 2019 (Instagram)

Meanwhile, during a candid chat on Suzi Ruffell's podcast, Out, Steph shared: "I just want to do my job and I know that my job comes under certain scrutiny, and profile. I just think that the less I talk about my private life, the less I can be asked about it."

Steph doesn't appear to be in a rush to expand her brood and has previously spoken about how she's unlikely to welcome a second child. "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question," she told Woman & Home.

The star keeps her family out of the spotlight (Getty Images)

"It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definite no because you don't know."

Steph's exciting announcement

Since production for Steph's show, Steph's Packed Lunch, came to an end in December 2023, the presenter has pursued an exciting new project away from the world of TV.

Back in July, the host announced that she'd written a new book titled Deadline. At the time, she shared a snapshot of herself holding a large cut-out of her book's front page which she captioned: "My secret is finally out! I've written a thriller.

"It's an idea I've had since my early days on breakfast TV and I've secretly been writing it for the last couple of years… You can preorder it now! Eeeeeeeek!"

The book's synopsis reads: "Your child has been kidnapped. You're live on television. Going live in 10, 9, 8… Today is a huge day for TV reporter Rose's career. A live interview with one of the most powerful men in the country, on one of the nation's biggest TV shows. 7, 6, 5…

"But when she hears an unfamiliar voice in her ear, she knows something is very wrong. 4,3,2… Her earpiece has been hacked. She's live on air in the middle of the interview.

"They tell her they have kidnapped her family. 1…And in order to protect them, Rose must do exactly what the hijacker says… they are in control now."