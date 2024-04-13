Steph McGovern poses with rarely-seen family member – and she looks so glam

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Steph McGovern attends the TV Choice Awards 2024 at the Hilton Park Lane on February 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) (Karwai Tang)

Steph McGovern is making the most of the Easter break with her girlfriend and their daughter, but as she went for a run in Tynemouth she bumped into a different member of her family.

Chronicling her run across the shoreline, the popular presenter revealed that she had bumped into her cousin, Kate King, sharing a selfie with her relative. Steph looked gorgeous in a bright pink parka, while her cousin looked incredibly glam in a grey and black jumper with a chic pair of headphones.

While both women wore their hair down, Kate's style was absolutely breathtaking with a bleached blonde section in the front before transitioning to brunette locks for the back of the 'do.

"Bumped into my cousin," Steph shared in the caption alongside a series of images that showed her on her run. Other images saw Steph "incognito" at her beach bootcamp before showcasing herself in action as she ran up a set of stairs.

Steph showed off her glamorous cousin (Instagram)

But still proving to be relatable, Steph revealed that the intense workout had left her knackered as she posed by the side of the beach and noted: "Dead."

Steph generally keeps her private life out of the spotlight, however, she does occasionally give insights into her life as a mum-of-one, and she recently shared a sweet moment between herself and her daughter.

Steph hid away while on the beach (Instagram)

On Good Friday, the former Packed Lunch star decided to relax by curling up with a copy of Isaac and the Egg and a glass of prosecco alongside a sweet gift that had been given to the star by her daughter.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, Steph said: "What a good Friday. New book and something fizzy! (Oh and a shell my daughter found today and asked me to look after)."

Steph was exhausted after her run (Instagram)

Steph's daughter recently began nursery, and Steph exclusively revealed to HELLO! about how she got emotional when the youngster had her first parents evening.

"She had her first parents evening the other night, and I really struggled not to get upset," she admitted. "Not because they said anything bad, but because all you want is for your child to be happy and kind."

Steph keeps her family out of the spotlight (Instagram)

She then added: "She's going to have to start wearing a uniform soon. I'm going to have to pretend to her it's a costume because she's obsessed with costumes."

