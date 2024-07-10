Stephan Sterns' murder trial delayed

Latest Stories
- People
Boy, 5, Was Last Seen 2 Years Ago with Mother's Boyfriend. Police Just Found Him Hidden in a Home
Steven Bryan was found safe with his mother Deborah Bryan and her boyfriend Caleb Blevins, per police
- The Canadian Press
Drunken driver who snapped photo going 141 mph before deadly collision imprisoned for 17 years
LONDON (AP) — Darryl Anderson was drunk behind the wheel of his Audi SUV, had his accelerator pressed to the floor and was barreling toward a car ahead of him when he snapped a photo of his speedometer. The picture showed a car in the foreground, a collision warning light on his dashboard and a speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
- The Canadian Press
Former Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sex assault of teen at hotel in 2021
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration. During a hearing in Quebec City, Nicolas Daigle, 21, was sentenced to 32 months in jail, and Massimo Siciliano, 21, was given a 30-month sentence. The pair pleaded guilty last October to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the early hours of June 6, 2021; Daigle also plead
- The Independent
Lawyers for megachurch pastor and Trump advisor Robert Morris blame 12-year-old for ‘initiating’ sexual contact
Morris resigned in June after admitting to the incident which allegedly occurred on Christmas Day 1982
- CBC
Groom gunned down 10 months after Ottawa wedding shooting
A 28-year-old man who was fatally gunned down outside Hampton Park Plaza early Friday evening was the groom whose wedding was destroyed by gunfire at Ottawa's Infinity Convention Centre last summer, CBC News has learned.The tragic connection comes as police investigate whether the two cases are linked, and sheds some light on what they believe are related pockets of shootings.According to police sources, Adam Abdullahi Elmi was sitting in a parked vehicle outside Fat Bastard's Burrito just after
- CBC
Men dragged Brampton mother by car to steal her son's Air Jordans, police say
A Brampton mom says she was dragged by a car and seriously injured while trying to help her 12-year-old son sell a pair of high-end sneakers to someone they met on Facebook Marketplace.Vashtie Doorga posted an online ad to sell a pair of Air Jordans in the recently relaunched "Military Blue" colourway and found an "adamant" customer. The mother and son decided to meet around 7:15 p.m. on June 26 in a residential area near Dixie and Father Tobin roads. A short time later, Doorga found herself blo
- USA TODAY
Church's Chicken employee killed after argument with drive-thru customer; no arrest made
The employee was working inside the Memphis fast food restaurant when police said the suspect drove through the drive-thru and argued with the worker.
- The Canadian Press
Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say
LONDON (AP) — British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
- BBC
'Children as young as six involved in disorder'
Police were attacked after they found a suspect device while attending the scene of a sudden death.
- People
Mom Exposed Her Son to 'Horrifying' Abuse. She Stopped for Cigarettes on Way to Hospital
Samantha McCormack and her ex-boyfriend Robert Keith Elmore Jr. have been convicted of killing 18-month-old Enzo McCormack
- People
3 Charged After 20-Year-Old Woman's Remains Found Months After Her Disappearance
Months after Maury-Ange Faith Martinez disappeared, police have charged Allen Kerr, Sean Deschauzer and Jasmine Craig in connection with her death
- People
Man Accused of Dropping Child, 4, from Hotel Balcony Allegedly Said He Wanted to 'Scare Him a Little Bit'
The child was hospitalized following the July 6 incident but is now in "good health," police tell PEOPLE
- USA TODAY
Missing Michigan mother and baby found walking barefoot at Texas ranch
U.S. Border Patrol agents found the mother and child walking barefoot at a ranch in Webb County on Saturday. They had been reported missing on July 3.
- LA Times
Police say Santa Monica Pier melee started after vendor 'sexually battered' several women
Police say a June brawl near Santa Monica Pier started after a vendor sexually battered several women.
- The Canadian Press
Judge closes door to new trial for Arizona rancher in fatal shooting of Mexican man
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona rancher who was unsuccessfully tried in the fatal shooting of a Mexican man on his property will not be retried, a judge ruled Tuesday.
- The Canadian Press
Justice Sonia Sotomayor's security detail shoots man during attempted carjacking, authorities say
WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s security detail shot an armed man during an attempted carjacking in the early morning hours, according to court documents.
- The Canadian Press
MS-13 leader pleads guilty in case involving 8 murders, including deaths of 2 girls on Long Island
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A leader of an MS-13 gang clique in New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering and firearms charges in a case involving eight murders, including the 2016 killings of two high school girls who were hacked and beaten to death as they strolled through their leafy, suburban neighborhood on Long Island.
- Tacoma News Tribune
‘I killed her.’ Pierce County man charged with killing his ex-wife appears in court
The man allegedly texted his daughter that he killed her mother, police say.
- People
Owner of Missing Dog Shocked to See Social Media Video of 2 Men Allegedly Using Animal for Target Practice
The dog was recovered safely and returned to its owners
- WCVB - Boston
Police issue warning about car thieves in Milton
Police say in three cases, the thieves stole the actual car.