World Wrestling Entertainment is teaming up with streaming service Quibi for new series “Fight Like a Girl,” in which the wrestling promotion’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will pair a female WWE Superstar with “a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back.”The WWE Superstars will draw from their own life experiences to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out, according to the two companies.Shot at the WWE Performance Center, each episode “features a stunning transformation and heart-pounding reveal as the women change their lives forever,” a Wednesday afternoon press release reads. Sounds nice.Also Read: How Kofi Kingston Comes Up With Those Classic Royal Rumble Spots (Video)“Fight Like a Girl” will be produced by WWE Studios and independent studio Critical Content. Executive producers are Stephanie McMahon, Susan Levison, Ben Zierten and Richard Lowell for WWE Studios, and Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer for Critical Content.Critical Content is the studio behind “Catfish” and “Very Cavallari.” WWE Studios does “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas” on E! and “Miz & Mrs.” for USA Network.Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform headquartered in Los Angeles.Read original story Stephanie McMahon and Female WWE Superstars to Team Up With Quibi for ‘Fight Like a Girl’ Series At TheWrap

Read original story Stephanie McMahon and Female WWE Superstars to Team Up With Quibi for ‘Fight Like a Girl’ Series At TheWrap