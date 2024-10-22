Stephen Amell, Minnie Driver, Hamza Haq To Star In Crime Series ‘Underbelly’ For Canadian Streamer Crave; Shaftesbury Producing & Fifth Season Across Sales – MIPCOM

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Amell, Minnie Driver and Hamza Haq will star in Underbelly, a crime drama set in the 1000 Islands region, home to a picturesque river that serves as a border between Canada and the U.S. The series was created by Saving Hope’s Graeme Stewart and will be an original for Canadian streamer Crave. Tamara Podemski also stars.

Shaftesbury, producer of Hudson & Rex and Murdoch Mysteries, is making the six-part series. Fifth Season is also on board and will distribute. It warming up buyers here at MIPCOM on the buzzy project, which will premiere on Crave next year.

Deadline can reveal the news and share the first image from the series.

Amell, soon to appear in Suits L.A., plays Officer Henry Roland. He finds evidence linking a case of missing illegal substances to his childhood best friend, Tommy Hawley, played by Haq. As Henry embarks on a mission to save his friend, a ruthless British crime family, led by matriarch May Ferguson, played by Driver, is also looking for the missing contraband and Tommy.

The cast also includes Podemski (Reservation Dogs) who plays rival officer Erica Ross, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Van Helsing) who stars as Henry’s police chief father-in-law. Katia Edith Wood will appear as a family friend’s daughter, Ruby, and Jeremy Watson will play her partner. Diego Klattenhoff also stars.

Shaftesbury produces in partnership with Crave, Rogers Series Fund, and Fifth Season. Robert Budreau (Stockholm) directs. The writing team is led by Stewart and Aaron Martin (Slasher).

The river border landscape in Underbelly provides both a picturesque backdrop and perfect cover for would be smugglers, as the series will show. “It is the perfect setting for this returnable crime series,” said Christina Jennings, Shaftesbury Chairman and President. “We are delighted to be working with Fifth Season and Bell Media/Crave with a cast led by Stephen Amell, Minnie Driver, Hamza Haq and Tamara Podemski.”

Justin Stockman, VP, Content Development and Programming, Bell Media, said: “With exceptional creative vision from Graeme Stewart, Aaron Martin, and Robert Budreau, and rich, multi-dimensional characters, the series delivers a gripping narrative that we know will resonate deeply with all audiences.”

Prentiss Fraser, President of Television Distribution at Fifth Season, said the upcoming drama has “all the ingredients we know global buyers and audiences alike are going to love.” She added: “Underbelly promises a remarkably talented, globally known ensemble cast.”

