Stephen Colbert Has The 1 Burning Question About Matt Gaetz That Says Everything

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is trying to figure out why Republican lawmakers are suddenly working so hard to protect former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who President-elect Donald Trump tapped to serve as attorney general.

Republicans on the House Ethics Committee this week blocked the release of a report on allegations Gaetz paid for sex and drugs and that he had sex with a minor, which he has denied.

That led Colbert to one key question about the report, which remains sealed.

“What I want to know is: What the hell is it that they don’t want us to see?” Colbert asked. “Because the stuff we already know is so terrible that if Gaetz ever moves to a new neighborhood he’s gonna have to introduce himself door to door.”

The vote blocking the release of the report was along party lines.

“And when Gaetz heard the words ‘party lines,’ he showed up with a rolled-up $100 bill,” Colbert said.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: