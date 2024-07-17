Stephen Colbert Has 3 Brutal Words For Nikki Haley After Humiliating Trump Flip-Flop

Stephen Colbert noted that Donald Trump changed his schedule on Tuesday to appear at the Republican National Convention to listen as former campaign rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley endorsed him.

“Yes, the former president changed his whole schedule so he could watch his defeated rivals forced to sing his praise while he drank a Diet Coke made out of a goblet of Chris Christie’s skull,” the “Late Show” host said.

Haley had been one of Trump’s harshest critics on the campaign trail, and didn’t endorse him when she dropped out of the race in March. She had called Trump “diminished” and “unhinged,” and pointed out that “he is now saying things that don’t make sense.”

But she endorsed him at the RNC on Tuesday.

“I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear,” she said.

Colbert cut the footage there and completed the sentence for her with just three words.

“I hate myself,” he said, adding: “There’s no other explanation.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: