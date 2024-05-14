Stephen Colbert Audience Groans At 1 Truly Ugly Line From Trump Trial

Stephen Colbert’s audience is usually there for the laughs ― but one line on Monday night attributed to Donald Trump caused them to groan in unison.

Colbert recapped the ongoing trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case as Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified that Trump wasn’t worried that Melania Trump might leave him if she found out about the alleged affair.

Cohen said Trump told him, “How long do you think I’ll be on the market for? Not long.”

Colbert’s audience groaned.

“Coincidentally, ‘not long’ is how Stormy described it,” Colbert cracked, turning the groans into laughter and applause.

“But it’s true, he would off the market soon,” Colbert said. “I mean, he’s clearly past his expiration date.”

See his full look at the latest in the Trump trial, as well as some choice moments from the former president’s strange weekend rally in New Jersey, in his Monday night monologue: