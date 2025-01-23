Stephen Colbert Burns GOP Lawmaker Without Using A Single Word

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert tore into GOP lawmakers for their lack of outrage over President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon some 1,500 people convicted in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol ― including rioters who assaulted police officers.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said it was not his “place” to question Trump’s decision on the pardons.

“Not your place?” Colbert fired back in disbelief. “They attacked the House of Representatives. That is literally your place!”

Colbert also called out Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) over a “mind-boggling act of cowardice” for his response when asked if it was acceptable to pardon rioters who assaulted police officers.

“No that’s not acceptable, but I didn’t see it,” Tuberville told ABC. “I don’t believe it because I didn’t see it. Now, if I see it, I would believe it, but I didn’t see in that video.”

Colbert used that logic against Tuberville.

“Well, I guess if he hasn’t seen anything, it didn’t exist,” Colbert said. “In which case, uh, Senator?”

Colbert then offered up a one-finger salute to Tuberville ― but it was (barely) hidden behind his hand:

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: