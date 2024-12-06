Stephen Colbert Cooks Pete Hegseth Over His 'Tiny' Approach To 'Damage Control'

Stephen Colbert on Thursday mocked Pete Hegseth’s attempt to do “damage control” as the former Fox News host faces mounting criticism over allegations of sexual misconduct, excessive alcohol use and financial mismanagement.

The “Late Show” host turned to a clip of Donald Trump’s embattled defense secretary pick, in an interview with Megyn Kelly, claiming that he’s dealing with the “classic art of the smear.”

“Take whatever tiny kernels of truth — and there are tiny, tiny ones in there — and blow them up...,” Hegseth said.

Colbert swiftly used Hegseth’s words against him.

“Coincidentally, taking tiny kernels and blowing them up is exactly how I’ve been watching the drama around Pete Hegseth,” said Colbert as he pulled out a box of popcorn.

The “Late Show” host looked at a report in The New York Times alleging that Hegseth caused a disturbance at a 2016 “Fox & Friends” Christmas party that led to the network’s human resources department launching an internal investigation.

Hegseth would later get “so drunk” at a Fox News producer’s wedding that he “struggled to stand upright” in the bathroom and someone was asked to get him a “ride home so he could make it to the set by 6 a.m.,” the Times reported.

″‘OK, finally, someone who’s responsible,’ is what I would say if that sentence did not end with ‘so he could make it to the set by 6 a.m.,’” said Colbert before he got into character.

“This man is clearly too drunk to stand! Quick, get him to a couch and point a camera at him!”

Watch more of Colbert’s Thursday monologue below.

